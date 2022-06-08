7 of the most historic Pennsylvania Restaurants

For many restaurants in today's day and age, it's a feat just to stay open for a few years, let alone centuries. But around the state of Pennsylvania, a handful of restaurants have survived the odds.

From taverns with impressive histories to beautiful inns, this list of enduring restaurants reflects Pennsylvania's culture and history, keep reading to learn more.

Revere Tavern | Paradise

Revere Alexander Malone/Unsplash

A historic stone tavern built in 1740, Revere once catered to the most prosperous of travelers. A century later, the building was purchased by the 15th president of the United States, James Buchanan. Over the generations, Revere has maintained its charming historic character and features its original stone fireplaces and wooden beam ceilings. The ambiance and food selections are another great reason to visit, Revere's menu includes delicious American staples from burgers to steak and seafood.

The Dobbin House | Gettsyburg

Dobbin James Beatirx/Unsplash

Established in 1776, The Dobbin House is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. This colonial-style bed and breakfast features 9 guest rooms, a tavern, formal dining rooms, a ballroom, and a curiosity store containing historic treasures. For a beautiful candle-lit dining experience, opt to have dinner in their Alexander Dobbin room. Their menu features cocktails and entrees like the decadent 10 oz steak and roasted duck.

Logan Inn | New Hope

Logan Inn Patrick McMahon/Unsplash

Located in the charming town of New Hope, the Logan Inn was built in the 1700s and remains one of the best and most beautiful places to eat, drink, and stay in Bucks County. Ferry + Main, the restaurant at the inn, is a wonderful place to eat a quick bite by the bar or enjoy a grand three-course meal that includes delicious desserts like their vanilla cheesecake topped with cherries, chocolate, and bacon brittle.

Mansion House 1757 | Fairfield

Mansion House Ingrid Jackson/Unsplash

An inn with incredible history, The Mansion House has seen wars and presidential visits. Its gone by many different names over the years but in 2020, its new owners decided to return to the name it was originally referred to back in 1757 by locals who called the building a "mansion" due to it being the largest house in the town at the time. Today, the inn is known for its welcoming and comfortable setting featuring both brunch and dinner menus.

The Stouch Tavern | Womelsdorf

Stouch Marie Andrews/Unsplash

Around since 1785, The Stouch Tavern is idyllic just as much as it is historic. From the charming front patio to warm and cozy fireplaces inside, Stouch is known for its incredible food and service. Be sure to save room for dessert when visiting, their menu features bread pudding and banana foster.

Jean Bonnet Tavern | Bedford

Jean Bonnet Tavern Paul Tomlin/Unsplash

This historic landmark built in the 1760s remains one of PA's most famous hotels. Home to an incredible restaurant, dining at the Jean Bonnet is an experience unlike any other. Their rooms are bounded by exposed stone walls and include a candle atop every table for a dimly lit and romantic ambiance.

Blue Bell Inn | Blue Bell

Blue Bell Leonard Wei/Unsplash

A beautifully restored inn set inside a building that dates back to 1743, the Blue Bell Inn was often frequented by George Washington during the Revolutionary War. Today the inn serves as a modern American restaurant, the perfect place to host a special event or attend one of their many live musical events or happy hours.