New York City, NY

These 10 Places in New York State will host free concerts all Summer

The great state of New York will be hosting some amazing concerts this summer featuring big-name artists and beloved local talent, and the best part? All the concerts on this list are completely free to attend.

Here are 10 towns and cities that will feature some of the best concert series this year. Keep reading to find out more.

Babylon, Summer Concert Series

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qNzIv_0g4WlZyq00
Babylon Concert SeriesGreg Farmer/Unsplash

Hosted throughout the village of Babylon, the Summer Concert Series aims to provide free entertainment for residents and families all while supporting the local food pantry. Guests are encouraged to bring a food item to donate when they attend. Taking place from June 28th until August 10th, concerts will happen as often as 3 times a week in various locations including Tanner Park and Overlook Beach. Expect exciting acts like Earth, Wind, and Fire, and Santana tribute bands.

Long Beach, Summer Concert Series

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W7qeB_0g4WlZyq00
Long BeachOwen Hughes/Unsplash

Enjoy a fun-filled night on the beach at this Summer Concert Series taking place at New York Avenue, Riverside Boulevard, and Neptune Boulevard beaches. Their entertainment includes a diverse lineup with something for everyone including a Billy Joel Tribute Band and Latin nights. Concerts begin July 6th and take place every Wednesday night at 8 pm.

NYC, SummerStage

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eFegA_0g4WlZyq00
SummerStage Central ParkPeter Teller/Unsplash

One of New York's largest free concert series hosted every year, SummerStage offers shows across all 5 of NYC's boroughs. Their biggest performance can be found in Central Park. For a full list of performers and dates for their free events, be sure to check their website here.

NYC, Backyard at Hudson Yards

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MEsXn_0g4WlZyq00
Backyard at Hudson YardsTyler King/Unsplash

An exciting new series at the site of the Hudson Yards building in Manhattan, Backyard will feature free concerts open to the public with big names like Daya and Lovely the Band. Concerts take place on Wednesday evenings and feature a lineup of food and drink concessions.

Woodstock, Cherokee Amphitheater

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J7HBB_0g4WlZyq00
WoodstockAngela Cannelli/Unsplash

Back for its 24th season, the town of Woodstock will be hosting its annual Summer Concert Series at the Cherokee Amphitheater in town. This outdoor event will host live performances once a month until September. Their lineup includes must-see artists like Sister Hazel and Scotty McCreery.

Albany, Alive at Five

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UfvUN_0g4WlZyq00
Alive at FiveJoey Stanton/Unsplash

A summer staple since the 90s, Alive at Five is back this summer in downtown Albany. Taking place along the scenic Hudson River, concerts start at 4:30 every Thursday until August. The series will feature a variety of different musical genres from hip-hop to country music.

Scotia, Freedom Park

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s82Mi_0g4WlZyq00
Freedom ParkWayne Smith/Unsplash

One of the largest free outdoor concert series taking place this summer, Freedom Park will host 30 concerts starting June 18th until August 28th. Expect everything from classic orchestra to Celtic rock, jazz, funk, and blues artists to be featured here.

Rochester, Concerts by the Shore

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OQJnz_0g4WlZyq00
Concerts by the ShoreLily Amos/Unsplash

Bring a chair or blanket and enjoy a scenic summer night outdoors at Rochester's Concerts by the Shore. Shows take place every Wednesday at Ontario Beach Park. For a full list of performers and dates, check here.

Rochester, Bands on the Bricks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jz8DS_0g4WlZyq00
Bands on the BricksChris Richardson/Unsplash

One of the city's most popular concert series, Bands on the Bricks features national acts and local musical acts on Friday nights in July and August. Keep an eye on their official site for an updated list of performers.

Buffalo, River Fest Park

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29QrGL_0g4WlZyq00
River Fest ParkBrittany Wheeler/Unsplash

The beautiful River Fest Park is hosting its annual concert series and you can catch a show and some incredible sunset views every Wednesday from 6:30 to 8:30 pm until September 7th.

