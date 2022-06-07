The 10 Best Farmers' Markets in Pennsylvania

The summer is a great time to support local farmers and eat locally by planning a visit to your nearby farmers' market.

Though there are so many farmers' markets to explore throughout Pennsylvania, there are some that truly go above and beyond. From huge selections of produce and artisan goods to food trucks and more, these 10 farmers' markets are definitely worth a visit.

Co-Op Farmer's Market | Scranton

Farmers' Market Kyle Nieber/Unsplash

One of the largest farmers' markets in PA, Co-Op is home to over 41 grow-your-own farmers who host a dazzling array of the freshest and finest fruits and vegetables, fresh-cut flowers, seasoning, and so much more. This market opens in mid-July and runs until Thanksgiving.

Headhouse Farmers' Market | Philadelphia

Headhouse Nellie Green/Unsplash

Located under a pretty brick passageway complete with string lights, the Headhouse Farmers' Market is a must-visit for any foodies looking to cook with the freshest possible ingredients. Beyond your typical assortment of fruits and veggies, you can also find a great selection of bread, soups, coffee, beer, cider, and wine. The market is open year-round every Sunday from 10 am to 2 pm.

Easton Farmers' Market | Easton

Easton Farmers' Market Henry Hall/Unsplash

Known as one of the oldest running farmers' markets in the country, Easton first opened in the 1700s. Today, they feature over 40 local vendors ranging from farms and orchards to bakeries and specialty shops selling goods for pets. Located in a beautiful park, Easton is open every Saturday from 9 am to 1 pm until late December.

Green Dragon Farmers' Market and Auction | Ephrata

Green Dragon Farmers' Market Frank Hillson/Unsplash

Open every Friday, Green Dragon is one of Lancaster County's biggest farmers' markets. Featuring over 90 vendors, Green Dragon is constantly bringing in new vendors every week so no matter how many times you frequent this market you'll always be surprised by something new.

Root's Country Market and Auction | Manheim

Root's Simon Urinz/Unsplash

Both an outdoor and indoor market, Root's is a smorgasbord of delights from delicious food to live entertainment. You could spend the entire day exploring the 200 vendors that call this market home. Although they're open year-round, the best time to visit Root's is in the summer when the outdoor market is open.

Williamsport Growers Market | Williamsport

Williamsport Jeff Grimes/Unsplash

Open every Saturday throughout the year, Williamsport features 30 local growers with highlights including gourmet mushrooms and organic kombucha.

Indiana County Farmers' Market | Indiana

Indiana County Jake O'Neil/Unsplash

Open from June until October, the Indiana County Farmers' Market is so popular it's held twice a week on Wednesdays and Sundays. The market features local growers who are located within 50 miles of Indiana County. Vendor categories include: produce, baked goods, meats, flowers, vegetables, and more.

Downtown State College Farmers' Market | State College

Downtown State Kim Collins/Unsplash

Located across from the Penn State campus, Downtown State has been open since 1976 and features exciting live performances on the first Friday of every month they're open. Browse locally made pasta, baked goods, coffee, and produce.

Bloomfield Saturday Market | Pittsburgh

Bloomfield Saturday Market Cynthia Watson/Unsplash

Home to some of the tastiest treats in the city, Bloomfield Market is one of Pittsburgh's best. Open from 9 am to 1 pm, Bloomfield offers baked goods, prepared foods, and even beer from local brewers like Two Frays and East End.

Erie Downtown Farmers' Market | Erie

Downtown Farmers' Market Dillon Kane/Unsplash

A fun kid-friendly market that hosts yoga and live music, Erie's Downtown Famers' Market is held every Sunday from June until September. Enjoy fresh produce, local crafts, flowers, food, and beverages.