The most Romantic restaurants in Rhode Island

Rhode Islanders seeking a romantic restaurant with gorgeous views have no shortage of options. As a state surrounded by water, Rhode Island is easily one of the most scenic states in the country, brimming with oceanside inns and quaint eateries.

Whether you’re looking to commemorate a special anniversary with a meal out or just looking for your next date spot, we’ve got you covered. Check out our guide to 12 great, local, romantic restaurants here in Rhode Island.

The Surf | Block Island

The Surf Whitney Clarke/Unsplash

While Block Island is filled with historic, long-standing seafood restaurants, The Surf offers diners something a little bit different and exciting. A sandy waterfront restaurant that looks like it popped up out of the Hamptons, fixtures at The Surf include airy white wicker lanterns, cozy pillow-clad outdoor seating, and sunset views. Enjoy lighter small plates like ceviche and smoked beets or something more hearty like steak or salmon at this stylish haunt.

DeWolf Tavern | Bristol

DeWolf John Lewis/Unsplash

Soak in all the harbor front views at this romantic New American restaurant located in a historic distillery. Opt for a more relaxed meal out on their patio and downstairs tavern or turn the romance up a notch inside their fine dining space led by an experienced service team.

La Masseria | East Greenwich

La Masseria Gregg Harlow/Burst

A chic Italian restaurant with a rustic, countryside vibe. La Masseria has mastered the fine details, from stone arched doorways to their meticulously prepared plates. Menu selections include scungilli salad and calamari as well as pasta or meat and fish for entrees.

The Coast Guard House Restaurant | Narragansett

Coast Guard House Sam Hecht/Unsplash

Having undergone major renovations after superstorm Sandy, The Coast Guard House offers guests a fresh new lounge and dining room built for optimal water views. Start the evening with a bottle of wine, select from entrees like swordfish or lobster ravioli and finish with one of their decadent dessert cocktails that include options like pistachio martinis and spiked coffees.

Cara | Newport

Chanler Ryan Sharpe/Unsplash

Located inside the famed Chanler mansion in Newport, it doesn't get much more opulent than Cara, a newly opened five-star restaurant. Open Wednesdays through Sundays, guests will be treated to their choice of either a 5 or 8 course blind tasting. This once-in-a-lifetime experience features contemporary cuisine with a European influence and will cost $155 to $225 a person.

Capriccio | Providence

Capriccio Vanessa Giles/Unsplash

Located along the beautiful riverwalk in Providence is the stylish Capriccio restaurant. From their exposed stone walls to rose flower-topped tables, everything at Capriccio is done with class and elegance. Diners can choose to order ala carte or off their pre-fixe menu that's available prior to PPAC and Trinity Rep performances that include 3 courses for under $50 a person.

CAV Restaurant | Providence

CAV Cynthia Hutton/Unsplash

Experience upscale global cuisine in an elegant dining room in the heart of Providence. CAV is filled with artistic details from crystal chandeliers and single stem roses to antique furniture. Enjoy a romantic night at their historic mahogany bar or in their stylish loft space.

Mare Rooftop | Providence

Mare Erin Lowe/Unsplash

A feeling of sleek elegance marks the dining experience at Mare Rooftop. A contemporary glass covered rooftop and ceiling compliment delicious drink and food selections. From oysters to Limoncello halibut, Mare has everything you need for a perfect romantic night out.

Waterman Grille | Providence

Waterman Grille Dean Ramos/Unsplash

A historic restaurant, Waterman occupies a unique and beautiful location along the Seekonk River. Whether you’re a classic couple looking for steak and wine or more on the creative side searching for the latest in creative food and cocktails, Waterman is a great destination to head to if you're looking for a spot to celebrate your next special occasion.

Terrazza | Smithfield

Terrazza Frank Frangione/Unsplash

Perfect in the Summertime, Terrazza offers guests a charming outdoor patio space complete with a stone fireplace, heat lamps, and string lights. Their menu showcases Mediterranian ingredients brought to life by a variety of different plates including stuffed grape leaves, pasta, and flatbreads.

Coast | Westerly

COAST Jennifer B./Burst

Prepare for an extravagant four-course meal at this coastal, waterfront restaurant featuring scallop crudo, wagyu strip loin, and strawberry souffle. Diners can choose to eat al fresco cozied up in the Verandah or secret garden.

Tree House Tavern | Warwick

Tree House Tavern Nicole Greene/Unsplash

For those looking for a romantic evening outdoors, Tree House Tavern offers a charming farmhouse feel featuring lush greenery and vaulted ceilings. Their patio tables are the perfect place to enjoy a meal cozied up next to a fire pit under pretty string lights.