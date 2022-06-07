10 Bucket-list Worthy Restaurants to try in Ohio

Travel Maven

Ohio is packed with delicious and unique eateries offering one-of-a-kind atmospheres.

From taverns set in historic buildings to restaurants with unforgettable views, we consider the following ten restaurants some of the best and most bucket-list worthy places to eat in Ohio.

Strip Steakhouse | Avon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A2Cwa_0g3GVhS100
Strip SteakhouseHarvey Dunn/Unsplash

Located inside a historic barn that dates back to 1851, Strip Steakhouse is an upscale restaurant featuring vaulted beam ceilings and gorgeous outdoor patio space that make for an unforgettable dinner atmosphere. Their menu is best described as a French twist on Midwestern cuisine and features fish, steak, and plenty of smaller plates.

Gervasi Vineyard | Canton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19fpdn_0g3GVhS100
GervasiJoey Pedras/Unsplash

Feel as if you've been transported to the rustic Italian region of Tuscany when you visit Gervasi Vineyard. This meticulously landscaped oasis is set next to a scenic lake. Enjoy outdoor dining below the umbrellas on their vibrant stone patio or indoor dining inside their charming barn-style dining room.

Seven Miles Smokehouse | Chillicothe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27ZdDg_0g3GVhS100
Seven MilesDan Ives/Unsplash

This no-frills Southern-style BBQ joint is known as being one of Ohio's most celebrated eateries. Diners will experience sandwiches of epic proportions that they won't find anywhere else featuring made from scratch ingredients. Opt for their signature Mad Dog sandwich, a juicy concoction of pulled smoked chicken, beef brisket, pulled pork, grilled onions, sauce, and creamy cole slaw.

Incline Public House | Cincinnati

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yhi6E_0g3GVhS100
Incline Public HouseRandy Smith/Unsplash

A unique gastropub that offers sweeping views of the Ohio River and the downtown Cincinnati skyline with plenty of seating to enjoy. Incline Public House specializes in classic pub food and pizzas as well as an extensive drink menu so you can sit back and relax as you take in the views.

Pier W | Cleveland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PxiiS_0g3GVhS100
Pier WEric Lane/Unsplash

A landmark restaurant that's been a part of Cleveland's dining history since 1965, Pier W conjures up an incredible fine dining seafood experience complete with live piano performances on weekends. Diners can expect phenomenal service and views that will take their breath away.

Schmidt's Sausage Haus | Columbus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3edqVz_0g3GVhS100
Schmidt'sShelly Thomas/Unsplash

An iconic Ohio staple, Schmidt's is located in Columbus' German Village and has been around for over 130 years. This unforgettable dining experience is fun just as much as it is authentic and delicious. Sample their signature sausage platters and famous Reuben sandwiches or chow down on their jumbo cream puffs for dessert.

Spread Eagle Tavern & Inn | Hanoverton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EkXE3_0g3GVhS100
Spread EagleRex Smith/Unsplash

A unique place to dine and even spend the night, the Spread Eagle Tavern is one of the oldest operating restaurants in the state, having got its start back in the 1800s. Take a step back in time as you enjoy a night out in this iconic building that proudly displays historic mementos from the past including portraits of past presidents who have dined there.

Golden Lamb Restaurant | Lebanon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37TRkO_0g3GVhS100
Golden LambTim Dennison/Unsplash

A legendary restaurant, the Golden Lamb has been an Ohio favorite since 1803. Their charming dining rooms feature brightly colored walls, vintage literature, and furniture. Experience a culinary adventure when you dine here, from freshly prepared apps to their historic dining menu that features classics like fried chicken and hickory roasted prime rib, Golden Lamb prides itself on using only the highest quality, locally sourced ingredients from their very own farm.

The Barn Restaurant | Smithville

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sC29O_0g3GVhS100
The Barn RestaurantBenjamin Glasser/Unsplash

Located in the rural farming country of Ohio, The Barn Restaurant features a buffet-style menu everyone needs to experience at least once. Available just on the weekends, adults pay under 20 bucks for an unlimited array of meats, pizzas, salads, sides, desserts, and ice cream.

Zia's | Toledo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1niISL_0g3GVhS100
Zia'sEmily Twohill/Unsplash

An Italian eatery that's hard to miss from the outside, Zia's indoor dining rooms are just as interesting as their brightly colored exterior. Featuring chandeliers, checkered patterned table cloths, and riverfront views, you'll be hard-pressed to find a restaurant as unique and eclectic as Zia's. Their menu offers happy hour deals, fresh seafood, pizza, and large pasta plates.

# ohio# restaurants# cleveland# columbus# bucket list

