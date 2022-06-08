The Coolest Hidden Bars you must visit in Massachusetts

The Roaring ’20s was an exuberant time in American history, complete with jazz music, vibrant flapper girls, and the birth of Speakeasies—hidden bars tucked away in basements and alleyways serving liquor secretly.

Nearly a century later, Massachusetts is home to both modern-day speakeasies and some with historic roots that got their start in the 20s. Keep reading to find out more about these 6 hidden bars and where you can find them.

The Tunnel Bar | Northampton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TbMDF_0g2LyKfb00
Tunnel BarElizabeth Simon/Unsplash

Step inside a historic train tunnel from 1896 featuring its original stone and brickwork and you'll be surprised to find a swanky dimly lit martini bar inside complete with quilted leather chairs. You can find The Tunnel Bar inside the old pedestrian tunnel beneath the train depot in downtown Northhampton. Choose from a variety of small plates including decadent options like duck confit poutine fries and pinot noir mussels to compliment the wide selection of craft cocktails served here.

Less Than Greater Than | Hudson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wFE0B_0g2LyKfb00
Less Than Greater ThanDelaney Van/Unsplash

Be a part of the intriguing mysterious experience that is Less Than Greater Than, a restaurant and craft cocktail bar that's hidden inside what appears to be a cobbler shop. With no apparent entranceway, patrons must wander to the nearby ice cream shop to gain entry. Once inside, you'll be swept away by the opulent decor including a marble bar top and decadent food and cocktails including their signature frozen whipped ice cream drink titled the “Spirits and Cream."

Next Door Speakeasy and Raw Bar | Boston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XES39_0g2LyKfb00
Next DoorKaitlyn Connors/Unsplash

Hidden behind a secret entrance next door to Paza on Porter in East Boston that requires a password to gain entry, Next Door provides guests with a Speakeasy experience that feels authentic just as much as it feels luxurious and fun. Enjoy beautifully prepared dishes and cocktails, sleek marble countertops, blue velvet booths, and intricate lighting fixtures. Next Door gives us all the swanky details that are perfect for a date night.

OFFSUIT. | Boston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uRz77_0g2LyKfb00
OFFSUIT.Sam Hecht/Unsplash

An intimate bar featuring a dimly lit space, OFFSUIT. can be found through a hidden alleyway on Utica Street in Boston's Leather District. Truly a hidden gem, OFFSUIT. boasts a creative cocktail list that's updated frequently and a 90-minute cap on reservations so you never have to wait too long for a table to open here.

Backbar | Somerville

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wuotd_0g2LyKfb00
BackbarCasey Smith/Unsplash

A super unique bar that can be found in an unsuspecting industrial corridor with a simple entrance. Step inside and it will feel like you've been transported to another world. This popular speakeasy-style bar currently features a solar system-themed cocktail menu inspired by planets and galaxies. You'll also find Star Wars, Lord of the Rings, and Jaws memorabilia scattered throughout this drinking establishment.

The Baldwin Bar | Woburn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ojQdX_0g2LyKfb00
The Baldwin BarBen Geurin/Unsplash

Hidden inside the Chinese restaurant, Sichuan Garden, Baldwin Bar puts a creative spin on classic drinks and features a vibey lounge with a 1920s-inspired aesthetic. You'll be amazed at some of the drink garnishes and food presentations at this fun spot.

