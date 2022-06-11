Easy Hikes for Beginners in Pennsylvania

You don’t always have to endure a ten-mile trek to enjoy some incredible views. Pennsylvania offers plenty of scenic spots that aren’t too difficult to reach.

These beginner-friendly hikes feature shorter distances at moderate elevations that are perfect for families or those looking to take a shorter hike that doesn't require a ton of effort.

Keep reading to find out where you can find these nine easy hiking trails.

Indian Trail | Big Pocono State Park, Tannersville

Big Pocono State Park Wendy Mann/Unsplash

Big Pocono State Park features 1,300 acres of land with sweeping mountain views. While all the trails here have inclines because they're located on a mountain, Indian Trail is by far the easiest. This 1.3-mile loop will take you to the top of the eastern cliffs where you can experience unforgettable views from an elevation of 300 feet.

Shuman Point Hiking Trail | Shuman Point Natural Area, Lakeville

Shuman Point Natural Area Felicity Sharp/Unsplash

Located on the shores of Lake Wallenpaupack, this slice of the Poconos offers a tranquil escape into nature. The Shuman Point Hiking Trail is a dog-friendly 3.5-mile-long loop that will take you 15 minutes into the woods until you're face to face with the shimmering blue waters of the lake. The entrance to the trail can be found in the parking area off Purdytown Turnpike.

Green Trail | Bushkill Falls, Lehman

Bushkill Falls Ralph Koh/Unsplash

Known as the Niagra Falls of Pennsylvania, Bushkill Falls is a unique series of 8 waterfalls nestled deep in the woods. Take the Green Trail for an amazing view of the Main Falls. The hike takes only 15 minutes to complete and doesn't involve climbing.

Blue Trail | Hickory Run State Park, White Haven

Hickory Run State Park Rachael Snow/Unsplash

Home to over 40 miles of hiking trails, Hickory Run State Park offers plenty of paths for beginners. By far the most scenic, take the Blue Trail to view the gorgeous blooming rhododendron that can be seen as late as mid-July. This hike is just a mile long.

Evergreen Trail | Ricketts Glen State Park, Benton

Adam's Falls Tyler Killkenny/Unsplash

Known as one of the most scenic areas in Pennsylvania, Ricketts Glen is filled with flowing waterfalls. The Evergreen Trail is only a mile long and offers an easy hiking experience through the winding forest with chances to take a glimpse at the majestic Adam's Falls.

Silhouette Trail | Hawk Mountain Sanctuary, Kempton

South Lookout Claudia Shaffer/Unsplash

A wild bird sanctuary situated along the Appalachian Mountains, Hawk Mountain Sanctuary offers visitors scenic views. The Silhouette Trail is one of the easiest to hike and wheelchair accessible. The grade does not exceed 8.3% along the trail yet still gives you a chance to take in the views at South Lookout.

Koppenhaver Trail | Pine Grove Furnance State Park, Gardners

Pine Grove Furnace State Park Oliver Katz/Unsplash

A scenic mile-long trail that loops through pines and hemlocks, Koppenhaver Trail begins at the far end of Fuller Lake behind the bathhouse. One of the best parts about this trail is that it isn't super popular. You'll be able to enjoy a quiet and peaceful hike without encountering many other people.

Jonathan Run Trail | Ohiopyle State Park, Ohiopyle

Jonathan Run Falls Dennis Harvey/Unsplash

A scenic trail that passes by many waterfalls including the stunning Jonathan Run Falls. You'll find the entrance to Jonathan Run Trail along Holland Hill Road. The trail is 1.7 miles long and features a gradual 278 feet incline on the return hike back to the parking area.

General Kane Trail | Kinzua State Park, Mt Jewett

Kinzua Bridge Yuhan Du/Unsplash

A unique trail with plenty to see along the way, the General Kane Trail will take you on a 1.2-mile loop through the woods at an elevation of only 49 feet. You’ll also get to catch a glimpse of other areas of the forest that a 2003 tornado ravaged.