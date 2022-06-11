NJ Father's Day Guide: A List of Restaurants Dad will Definitely Love

Although we should show our appreciation every chance we get, there's only one day out of the year dedicated to celebrating the impact that Dads have had on our lives.

Spending time with Dad is by far the best way to celebrate, and what better way to do that than heading out for a memorable meal at a restaurant.

Whether you're looking for something upscale or a little more laid back, here are some of the best NJ restaurants to take Dad to on his special day.

Best Water Views

HAVEN Riverfront Restaurant and Bar | Edgewater

HAVEN Delaney Van/Unsplash

Situated on the gorgeous Hudson River, HAVEN is a New American restaurant offering a special Father's Day pre-fixe menu that includes 3 courses for $85 a person. Menu highlights include tuna tartare, filet mignon, and seafood risotto.

Battello | Jersey City

Located on the Hudson River, Battello offers sweeping Manhattan skyline views, outdoor seating, and an Italian, seafood-focused menu. Battello is known for its outstanding food and ambiance, taking Dad here will definitely make for a memorable dining experience.

Klein's Fish Market | Belmar

A beloved restaurant featuring a large outdoor deck with prime waterfront views, Klein's has something for everyone on its menu. They offer everything from seafood classics to wings, burgers, and even tacos.

Charlie's of Bay Head | Bay Head

Charlie's of Bay Head Frank Frangione/Unsplash

This stunning upscale waterfront restaurant features a wide selection of brunch options every Sunday with tons of cocktails to choose from. Whether Dad is into seafood or burgers, you cannot go wrong at Charlie's.

Water Street Bar & Grille | Tom's River

This charming waterfront spot offers optimal outdoor dining under blue umbrellas on its patio. Enjoy sunset views, seafood, steaks, and drinks at this lively spot that's perfect for Father's Day.

Steve and Cookies by the Bay | Margate

A fun dinner spot located on the water, this restaurant is known for its fresh seafood, warm and friendly service, and live jazz music, making Steve and Cookie's the perfect spot for a special occasion like Father's Day.

The Deauville Inn | Strathmere

Deauville Inn Veronica Vaughn/Unsplash

A cozy sports bar located on the beach, you can watch the game, enjoy a great brunch, or catch one of the most amazing sunset views at Deauville this Father's Day.

Peter Sheilds Inn and Restaurant | Cape May

Enjoy a decadent upscale Father's Day meal at Peter Sheilds, a restaurant featuring 5 dining rooms, an outdoor patio overlooking the water, and a 3-course menu with a BYO option.

Best Burger Joints

Rony's Rockin' Grill | Bergenfield

Dads will love Rony's, a throwback to 1970s rock and roll. This inexpensive burger restaurant features unique burgers that consist of a mixture of beef brisket, chuck steak, and porterhouse tips. Unmatched when it comes to flavor and uniqueness, take Dad to Rony's if he's a burger or Rock music lover.

Left Bank Burger Bar | Jersey City

Often regarded as serving some of the best-tasting burgers in the country, Left Bank Burger offers diners an extensive menu of toppings that ranges from smoked gouda to avocado and onion rings. Left Bank also features a full-service bar, TVs, and outdoor dining.

Burger Bound | Newark

Burger Bound Ivana Cajina/Unsplash

A brightly colored burger joint offering amazing craft cocktails, Burger Bound calls the Ironbound neighborhood in Newark home and offers 14 different burger options plus pasta and salads. Enjoy the warm Summer weather with Dad outside on their patio deck.

MJ's Restaurant Bar and Grill | Monmouth County

With 5 locations sprinkled across central New Jersey, MJ's is popular for a reason. Known for their extensive menu filled with American bar food classics, MJ's is offering all Dads a free dessert or hard seltzer on Father's Day this year plus some delicious food specials.

Alchemist & Barrister | Princeton

Alchemist & Barrister Randy McNeel/Unsplash

A rustic spot in Palmer Sq, Alchemist offers a no-fuss menu featuring bar food classics like nachos, calamari, fish and chips, and burgers that every Dad will love.

The Capital Grille | Cherry Hill

Treat Dad to a memorable meal at one of the best Steakhouses in the country, Capital Grille has locations in over 25 states and is known for its exceptional upscale dining experience. Dad will love the selection of both steak and seafood options and the swanky ambiance.

Best Breweries

The Plank Pizza Co Beer Parlor | Saddlebrook

A fun gastropub, enjoy Father's Day outside on Plank Pizza's umbrella-covered patio. This kid-friendly spot features an innovative twist on bar favorites and over 40 microbrews on tap.

Buckhill Brewery and Restaurant | Blairstown

A beautiful restaurant featuring an antler chandelier, full-service bar, patio, and outdoor fireplace. Enjoy an unforgettable day at Buckhill Brewery. Buckhill offers not-so-common drafts, small plates, sandwiches and burgers, desserts, and a kid's menu.

Triumph Brewing Company | Red Bank

Triumph Derek Rhodes/Unsplash

A brewery that's been around since the 1990s, Triumph offers a delicious southern seafood style menu that Dad will love featuring shrimp and grits, bouillabaisse, fried chicken sandwiches, and skillet cornbread for dessert. Triumph always has at least 10 of their beers on tap that ranges from ales to stouts and IPAs.

Artisan's Restaurant and Brewery | Tom's River

A casual restaurant with a mission to bring the most unique and exciting entrees and drinks to fruition, Artisan's features both Mediterranean and Italian plates plus an in-house brewery that offers artisan brews and some seasonal specials.

Iron Hill Brewery and Restaurant | Maple Shade + Voorhees

Iron Hill Samantha Hurley/Burst

Featuring a Father's Day menu all weekend long, Iron Hill will offer food specials like Louisiana BBQ shrimp and ribeye steak to show Dads love. Iron Hill also features an in-house brewery and sports bar to catch the game at.