9 Hidden Massachusetts Waterfalls you must see

There’s nothing like experiencing the magic of discovering a hidden waterfall during a hike.

You hear it before you see it. The roar of rushing water that pulls you along the path until suddenly the forest gives way to reveal a cascading waterfall, making your trek through the woods worth it and then some.

Keep reading to find out where some of the best-hidden waterfalls are located throughout the state.

Wahconah Falls | Dalton, MA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XjbtJ_0g0TocZX00
WahconahShawn Bartholomew/Unsplash

Scenic just about any time of the year, Wahconah Falls is a 40-foot-high cascade of rushing water. Parking is free to access this waterfall and only requires a .1-mile trek into the woods. The rocks and trees that surround this area give way to one of the most picturesque landscapes we've ever seen so be sure to bring a camera.

Tannery Falls | Savoy, MA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W61oG_0g0TocZX00
Tannery FallsHunter Sillenger/Unsplash

Located in the Savoy State Forest, Tannery is a breathtaking series of falls spanning 80 feet in total. Not an easy waterfall to get to, visitors must hike 5 miles along a moderately challenging trail loop to catch these cascades in action. The payoff however is well worth it for this unbelievable scenic view.

Campbell Falls | New Marlborough, MA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wYhIP_0g0TocZX00
Campbell FallsJohn Baker/Unsplash

Located along the CT border, Campbell Falls is a beautiful zig-zagging waterfall spanning 50 feet high. A must-see for any nature lover, the falls' formation is one of the most unique in all of New England. The entrance to the trailhead can be found within Campbell Falls State Park in Connecticut, although the waterfall is technically located in Massachusetts.

Goldmine Brook Falls | Chester, MA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LBYsV_0g0TocZX00
Goldmine Brook FallsCatherine Reeding/Unsplash

A gorgeous waterfall just steps from a highway, Goldmine Brook Falls is an unexpected hidden gem. This multi-tiered waterfall is surrounded by a shaded swimming gorge and forest. To find the falls, pull off Route 20 onto the gravel area located on the North side of the road about 500 hundred feet west of the state forest headquarters. Across the street, you'll spot the rocky entrance to the .1 mile-long trail.

Puffers Falls | Amherst, MA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PvQI7_0g0TocZX00
PuffersFernando Robinson/Unsplash

Surrounded by a sandy beach and hiking trails, a trip to Puffers Falls has a lot to offer. Beneath these falls you'll notice a swimming pond that's fed by Mill River, which spills over a dam and creates a gorgeous cascade. The park has undergone major renovations in recent years and now boasts some of the cleanest water in the state.

Danforth Falls | Hudson, MA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D5wAs_0g0TocZX00
Danforth FallsKathy Dursing/Unsplash

A short hike through the Danforth Falls Loop Trail will bring you face to face with this peaceful waterfall hiding in the woods. It's best to visit this waterfall after it rains, particularly in the spring and summer months.

South Natick Dam Falls | Natick, MA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w0hH5_0g0TocZX00
South NatickSamantha Hurley/Burst

Nestled just 19 miles outside of Boston is this gorgeous damn, home to a cascading waterfall and tranquil park. The perfect spot to explore, walk, rest, and reflect, you can find the falls located behind the Bacon Free Library.

Doane's Falls | Royalston, MA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gujan_0g0TocZX00
Doane's FallsVeronica Wheeler/Unsplash

Hike the short half-a-mile Tully Trail to experience the beauty that is Doane's Falls. Surrounded by dense forest and foliage, this waterfall is located in a secluded area without many people making a trip to Doane's truly tranquil. Spend the day seeking out the other 2 waterfalls that the town of Royalston is hiding, Spirit and Royalston Falls are just a few miles away.

Pawtucket Falls | Lowell, MA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bZsNc_0g0TocZX00
Pawtucket FallsDerek Williams/Unsplash

Located along the Merrimack River, Pawtucket Falls is so powerful it once powered the town of Lowell. No hiking is required to view this stunning natural wonder, simply climb the steps to the adjacent bridge over the Merrimack River to take in these majestic views and wildlife like salmon and blue heron.

