The Coolest Hidden Bars you must visit in Ohio

You never know what you'll find hiding behind these nondescript mysterious entryways. Speakeasies are a great way to inject a little something different into your nightlife routine.

From dimly lit underground bars to secretive attic dives, you’re sure to find something you like on this list of the best-hidden bars in Ohio.

Vault | Cleveland, OH

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JPwmT_0fzgjboV00
VaultDerek Rhodes/Unsplash

A Prohibition-era-inspired bar located in a bank vault at the bottom of the historic Cleveland Trust Rotunda, you'd never think a lounge like this one was hiding inside. Enter through an actual bank vault to be whisked away in the glamour that was the 1920s. This speakeasy features plush velvet seating, tiled ceilings, and a gorgeous bar serving meticulously crafted drinks.

Quintana's Speakeasy | Cleveland Heights, OH

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eRQX5_0fzgjboV00
Quintana's SpeakeasyLeone Oui/Unsplash

You'd never suspect a bar was hiding inside this barbershop located off the beaten path 8 miles from downtown Cleveland. This intimate attic space atop Quintana’s Barber & Dream Spa features red velvet chairs and walls, a rich mahogany bar, and over 100 bottles of bourbon and mixologists whipping up delicious craft cocktails.

Volstead Bar | Sandusky, OH

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18o7BD_0fzgjboV00
Volstead BarChelsea Detels/Unsplash

An intimate speakeasy bar from the prohibition era, enter inside Volstead Bar from behind a curtain. This bar is so low-key that very few people know about it. Its history and handmade drinks are just a couple of aspects that set this bar apart from the rest. Stop by with a smaller group for an intimate night of fun.

Sacred Palm | Columbus, OH

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rjekf_0fzgjboV00
Sacred PalmGreg Haskell/ Unsplash

Located inside a quirky pizza parlor, you'll find Sacred Palm by walking through a cooler in the back of Mikey's Late Night Slice. This tiki-inspired space features neon lights, plush pink seating, and 14 different cocktails to choose from. It's open Thursdays through Saturdays from 8 pm to 2:30 am.

The Light of Seven Matchsticks | Worthington, OH

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wRqik_0fzgjboV00
The Light of Seven MatchsticksRoss Daniels/Unsplash

A Wes Anderson–inspired speakeasy with a 1920s vibe located in the basement of Natalie's Coal Fired Pizza. You'll really feel like you stepped back in time with the walls of this bar as there's absolutely no cell service inside.

Wolf Creek Tavern | Norton, OH

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZrGbP_0fzgjboV00
Wolf Creek TavernSonia Haupt/Unsplash

Built atop an underground railroad in 1840, Wolf Creek Tavern will transport you to a different time and place. Here you'll find a speakeasy hidden downstairs that's been around since the Prohibition era. Charming just as much as it is authentic, Wolf Creek serves real Prohibition-era drinks made from their in-house bourbon and vodka infusions. The speakeasy is open every Friday and Saturday night from September through April.

Northside Speakeasy | Akron, OH

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xb41s_0fzgjboV00
Northside SpeakeasyDennis Gross/Unsplash

Located inside the basement of the Mariott Hotel in downtown Akron, this sophisticated speakeasy is designed to make patrons feel as if they're back in the year 1920. Enter through a peculiar telephone booth or Apocothery outside, Northside is an intimate space with a dining area that seats about 30 people at a time and an interactive craft cocktail bar.

Tender Mercy | Dayton, OH

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sTrwb_0fzgjboV00
Tender MercyElizabeth Mooring/Unsplash

A bar hidden under Sueño, follow the stairs in the back down a Subway style entrance and you'll be met with a stunning underground oasis of exposed brick walls, intriguing art pieces, and sleek leather couches. Tender Mercy offers an array of unique cocktails ranging from their garbage sangria, topped with a hibiscus flower to beers, ciders, and wine.

Tiki Tiki Bang Bang | Cincinnati, OH

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fqQow_0fzgjboV00
Tiki Tiki Bang BangSawyer Reynolds/Unsplash

Walnut Hills' Quentin Tarantino-themed speakeasy is home to a video rental store front that gives way to a hidden bar located out back. Enjoy deliciously crafted tiki cocktails, DJ sets, and karaoke in this neon-lit intimate setting.

Night Drop | Cincinnati, OH

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RodYt_0fzgjboV00
Night DropLorraine P./Unsplash

A unique, hidden speakeasy located inside an old bank, Night Drop can be found in the basement of Branch Restaurant. Walk down a neon-lit entrance of stairs and into a secret bar featuring the largest selection of gin and amaro in the city. Food is also available to order at Night Drop and includes classics like charcuterie.

