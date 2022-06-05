7 Cool and Unusual Places to Explore in Cleveland

Sitting prominently on the banks of Lake Erie, Cleveland is one of Ohio's largest cities. Filled with historic buildings and vibrant museums, with lots of hidden gems to explore.

Whether you’re just here for a short weekend, or you’re a resident who wants to visit all the places you possibly can, this guide will walk you through some of the most interesting and unusual places to visit.

The Haserot Angel

Haserot Angel Emily Twohill/Unsplash

Located inside Cleveland's Lakeview Cemetery, you'll find a rather unsettling statue that appears to be crying. Known as the Haserot Angel, you'll find this statue seated upon the marble gravestone of Francis Haserot located in section 9, lot 14. While you're there, be sure to check out some of the other beautifully intricated monuments like former president James A. Garfield's Tomb.

Dittrick Medical Museum

Dittrick Medical Museum Veronica Wheeler/Unsplash

Take a step back in time inside this museum filled with rare collections of books, archives, surgical instruments, and artifacts dating back to the 1800s. There are many interesting exhibits to explore here ranging from how childbirth has evolved over time to an exhibit designed to look like a doctor's office from 1875.

Tim Willis' Junkyard Playground

Tim Willis' Junkyard Whitney Mann/Unsplash

Old cars and parts take on a new life inside Tim Willis' Junkyard exhibit. The grounds are located off the beaten path of the city but the junkyard is well worth a visit. There are over 28 brightly painted robots and fantastical art installations to explore here.

The Arcade Cleveland

Arcade Cleveland Dennis Reynolds/Unsplash

One of the oldest and most beautiful shopping centers in the world. This Victorian-era structure features a glass skylight spanning 300 feet along four balconies. This historic building was built by John D. Rockefeller and is a must-see for anyone interested in history or architecture.

Quintana's Barber & Dream Spa

Quintana's Speakeasy Arnold Hayes/Unsplash

One of the most hidden bars in the city, you can find this speakeasy located inside a barbershop on the outskirts of Cleveland Heights. To find this hidden gem you must walk through the barbershop up a set of stairs, you'll then have to select just the right book off the shelf to be let into this secret passageway. Inside you'll find an unassuming lounge featuring some of the coolest cocktails you've ever seen.

A Christmas Story House & Museum

A Christmas Story House Dan Ives/Unsplash

One of the most iconic and celebrated movies of the 20th century, A Christmas Story was filmed right here in Cleveland inside this brightly colored Victorian-era house. The museum features props, costumes, memorabilia, and hundreds of rare behind-the-scenes photos. Visitors can even spend the night in the hilbilly Bumpus house, located next door.

Cleveland Botanical Gardens

Botanical Garden Vivian Chan/Unsplash

This exotic landscape is a must for any and all nature lovers. The Cleveland Botanical Gardens feature plants and trees from Costa Rica and Madagascar giving this oasis a rainforest feel. The garden also includes a tranquil Japanese zen garden, art gallery, and cafe to escape city living for the afternoon.