A List of the Best Indian Restaurants in New Jersey

Did you know that New Jersey has the highest Indian population concentration of any U.S. state, with a Census-estimated 4.1% of NJ's population being of Indian origin?

New Jersey's diverse Indian population has contributed greatly to the number of specialty shops, grocers, and restaurants that celebrate Indian culture throughout the state.

Keep reading to find out where you can enjoy the best Indian restaurants and indulge in the variety of flavors New Jersey has to offer.

Curry Up Now | Hoboken

Curry Up Now, Indian Street Food Catia Dombaxe/Unsplash

This fast-casual restaurant features a colorful dining room and a large menu of Mumbai street snacks. Many of the snacks and meals at Curry Up are vegetarian or vegan and include burritos, thalis, and crunchy chutney-infused chaats. Because they've only just recently opened, Curry Up is offering free menu items to those who sign up for their VIP list.

Rasoi | Jersey City

Rasoi Jersey City Delaney Van/Unsplash

Consistently regarded as one of the best spots to grab Indian food in the entire state, Rasoi is located in the Indian neighborhood of Journal Sq situated amongst countless other Indian restaurants. So what makes Rasoi stand out from the rest? Their massive portions, reasonable prices, excellent wait staff, and diverse menu specializing in North Indian cuisine with an impressive array of curries along with classics like Tandoori Chicken. Don't feel like making the trip into Jersey City to try? Rasoi has expanded to two other locations in Edison and South Brunswick.

Amiya | Jersey City

Amiya Elizabeth Mooring/Unsplash

For an upscale experience, head to Amiya. This restaurant serves a menu with unique offerings including a Kashmiri-style stew made of cheese-filled baby potatoes poached in a creamy gravy and a tandoori meat platter. But by far the most popular and most loved menu options include their curries and samosas.

Brick Lane Curry House | Montclair

Brick Lane Offerings Flavio Shibata/Unsplash

A lively restaurant that's become a local favorite. Known mostly for its phenomenal curries and incredible lunch special, Brick Lane stands out in many ways but one of its most playful distinctions is its "Phaal Challenge." Those who are brave enough to try must finish a blazing hot curry that the restaurant claims are the hottest in the world, those who complete the challenge win a yogurt-based drink and a certificate commemorating their spicy accomplishment.

Moghul Express | Edison

Moghul Express Ivana Cajina/Unsplash

One of the most popular Indian restaurants in Northern NJ, there's truly something for everyone at Moghul Express. Not only does the menu feature traditional Punjabi, Maharashtrian, and other Northern Indian fares, but it also features a South Indian menu filled with dosas and idlis, plus Indo-Chinese and Thai offerings. The best part about Moghul is their portion size and affordable prices.

Urban Tandoor | Harrison

Urban Tandoor Jonathon Pie/Unsplash

A rustic chic spot featuring authentic Northern Indian cuisine. Urban Tandoor offers a full cocktail bar, large booths for bigger parties, friendly waitstaff, and beautifully prepared dishes you have to see in person to fully appreciate. Popular menu items include their sizzling reshmi kebabs and tandoori chicken.

Persis Biryani & Indian Grill | Hamilton

Persis Indian Felicity Sharp/Unsplash

What we love most about Persis is its diverse offering of both Northern and Southern Indian cuisine. For a rich and flavorful experience, be sure to check out their signature dish, the Hyderabadi Dum Biryani.

Mrs. Kumar's Indian Cuisine | Monroe

Mrs. Kumar's Carolyn Capilli/Burst

Craving a traditional Indian breakfast? Look no further than Mrs. Kumar's, their weekend special includes savory rice cakes, fritters, pongal, deep-fried bread, and kesari served with a side of chutneys and a coffee.

Coriander | Voorhees

Coriander Carly Spyre/Unsplash

An incredible Indian restaurant in South Jersey that even offers cooking classes, Coriander is helmed by chef Vipul Bhasin. You'll be immersed in a world of aromatic spices when you dine here, Coriander offers a contemporary mix of Northern and Southern Indian cuisine.

The Niazam's | Egg Harbor

The Niazam's Bridget Varney/Unsplash

A cozy lunch and dinner spot featuring traditional Indian cuisine in rather large portions. The Niazam's is most known for its excellent service and diverse menu of flavors and spices and dessert menu featuring favorites like kulfi, an Indian ice cream that's richer and creamier than its American counterparts.