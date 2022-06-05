6 Stunning Places Less than 2 Hours from Pittsburgh for the Perfect Day Trip

Pittsburgh is one of the greatest cities in America with lots to see and do. But sometimes, you need a weekend away from the usual to explore a world outside of your comfort zone.

From miles of hiking and cycling trails to lakes, ponds, and waterfalls with scenic viewpoints, many beautiful natural wonders can be easily reached in under 2 hours from Pittsburgh, making for the perfect day trip.

Keep reading to learn more about these 6 destinations not too far from home.

The Laurel Highlands | Southwestern PA

Laurel Highlands Clare Kuzma/Unsplash

One of Pennsylvania's most beautiful natural regions, The Laurel Highlands is located just an hour southeast of Pittsburgh's downtown district. The region stretches through Fayette, Cambria, and Somerset County and is home to some of Pennsylvania's best state parks and highest elevations, including the majestic Mount Davis. Visit Ohiopyle State Park for stunning waterfall views and great nature photography opportunities or take a trip to the Great Allegheny Passage for amazing hiking and biking opportunities along the Laurel Highlands Trail.

Chautauqua County | New York

Chautauqua Institution Casey Smith/Unsplash

There are tons of cool and exciting things to do in New York State's Chautauqua County. The county is home to numerous art and history attractions from the Chautauqua Institution, the hometown of Lucille Ball, and the Lucille Ball-Desi Arnaz Museum, which honors the iconic I Love Lucy duo's lives and legacy. Visitors can also explore historic attractions like the Dunkirk Lighthouse and Veterans Museum or embark on a foodie adventure at the popular Southern Tier Brewing Company.

Hartwood Acres | Pittsburgh, PA

Hartwood Acres Daniel Weber/Unsplash

A charming county park featuring a gorgeous 16th-century Tudor mansion located just 10 miles northeast of downtown Pittsburgh. Hartwood Acres offers visitors a plethora of activities super close to home from their museum featuring 19th-century antiques to mansion tours and tons of hiking and walking trails. Hartwood also offers free Summer Concert Series at the estate's outdoor amphitheater. Performances take place every Sunday in the summer at 7:30 pm and feature a winery and brewery food truck.

Nelson Ledges Quarry Park | Garrettsville, OH

Nelson Ledges Quarry Allison Devin/Unsplash

Located just an hour and a half from Pittsburgh, Nelson Ledges is home to some of the best and biggest music events from the Grateful Dead to Mushroomhead and features 400 campsites making it the perfect spot to head to for a festival or just to camp out for a weekend. The park is made up of 250 acres of forest, meadows, streams, rock ledges, and quarries to explore.

Seven Springs Mountain Resort | Champion, PA

Seven Springs Mountain Resort Carly Spyre/Unsplash

A great place to visit any time of the year, Seven Springs is just an hour away from Pittsburgh and home to a ton of exciting activities including rock climbing, mountain bike riding, snowboarding, and horse-drawn sledding in the wintertime. For a full list of adventures taking place at Seven Springs this summer, check their official site here.

Conneaut Lake Park | Conneaut Lake, PA

Conneaut Lake Park Kevin Collins/Unsplash

For a memorable trip back in time, visit Conneaut Lake Park, just an hour and a half outside Pittsburgh. This little town is centered around an amusement park built in the 1890s. This historic park has been alive and running for over 100 years and still maintains nearly all of its original features. Open during the summer months, a trip to Conneaut Lake Park should also include a day of exploration at the nearby historic Hotel Conneaut. Known as a retro-looking haunted hotel, stay a night in one of their most haunted rooms if you're feeling brave enough.