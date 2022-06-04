Easy Hikes for Beginners in Ohio

Natural beauty is everywhere in the Buckeye State and whether you're a beginner looking to get more active outside or an established hiker looking for a quick hike, all of these trails are under 3 miles and have a mostly mild terrain surface with little elevation change.

Keep reading to learn more about these easy hikes around Ohio and how to access them.

North Rim Trail | Clifton Gorge State Nature Preserve

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tTRlR_0fycYX3700
Clifton GorgeFrank Frangione/Unsplash

A great trail that's just under 3 miles, this trail features recently update walkways and stairs with terrific views of the forest and river. You also have multiple options when you hike at Clifton Gorge. The state park offers visitors 3 other hiking trails in addition to the North Rim Trail that are all under a mile long.

Hebron Trail | Ohio Canal Greenway

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RerAv_0fycYX3700
Ohio Canal GreenwayDavis Johnson/Unsplash

A three-mile recreational trail that was once the old Penn Central Railroad, this trail offers excellent opportunities for bird watching and hiking. The highlight of the trail is the prominent wooden truss-covered bridge. To access this trail, park in the Hebron State Fish Hatchery visitor area or Canal Park.

Old Man's Cave Loop | Hocking Hills State Park

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JCV3A_0fycYX3700
Old Man's CaveBud Shrader/Unsplash

Old Man's Cave Loop is arguably one of the most scenic hiking trails. Approximately a mile long, this trail takes about an hour to complete. Along the route, you'll encounter Old Man's Cave, the Devil's Bathtub, Sphinx Head, A-Frame Bridge, and two waterfalls. If you're looking for a wheelchair-accessible trail, try the nearby Ash Cave Trails.

Orange Trail | Sugarcreek Metro Park

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wQwY5_0fycYX3700
SugarcreekCarol Simon/Unsplash

Located at 4178 Conference Rd. in Bellbrook, this 1.8-mile trail features the Osage Orange Tunnel. a breathtaking natural wonder made up of arched tree branches. This gorgeous route takes about a half-hour to complete in its entirety.

Partnership Trail | Magee Marsh Wildlife Refuge

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mJ5BU_0fycYX3700
Magee MarshRex Smith/Unsplash

One of the best bird-watching spots in the state, Magee Marsh is home to over 300 species of birds. Become one with nature as you hike this easy 1.5-mile-long path. The refuge is also home to 4 other trails that are all under 2 miles long.

Sharon Woods Gorge Trail | Sharon Woods Park

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ABMpU_0fycYX3700
Sharon WoodsMichele Kroger/Unsplash

Just under 2 miles long, this gorgeous trail will take you past a waterfall and offers many places for visitors to sit and take in the views. The entrance to the trail can be easily found on Buckeye Falls Drive.

Lynx Prairie Trail | The Edge of Appalachia Preserve

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pk8kK_0fycYX3700
Edge of AppalaciaSimon Urinz/Unsplash

Sitting in Southern Ohio, the Edge of Appalachia Preserve sits on 20,000-acres of land and features distinct and peaceful trails. One of the easiest to hike is the Lynx Prairie trail, a 1.9-mile loop that takes about 40 minutes to complete. You'll find this trail to be well marked and easy to follow. Parking is available along Cline Road.

