Granville, OH

These 8 places in Ohio will host free concerts all Summer long

Travel Maven

Summer is the perfect time to grab a beach chair or blanket and head outside to hear some great tunes. Whether you prefer a concert near the lake or closer to your local park, here's a list of 8 amazing concert series taking place in Ohio this Summer.

Granville Concerts on the Green | Granville, OH

Back for its 40th season, Granville Concerts on the Green is home to various musical genres from the Doobie Brothers tribute band to musical acts playing today's hits. Concerts take place on either Sunday, Monday or Tuesday every week until September 4th and start at 6:30 pm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mKQHl_0fxPR8vM00
Concerts on the GreenMelissa Kenling/Unsplash

Summer Concerts | Broadview Heights, OH

Located at the Broadview Heights Amphitheater, this free summer concert series will run from June 3rd to September 2nd. Bring a chair or blanket and relax outside to some of the state's most entertaining musical acts. For a full list of performers, check their official lineup here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dgNWX_0fxPR8vM00
Broadview Heights AmphitheaterFelicity Sharp/Unsplash

Groovin' on The Green | Fairfield, OH

Taking place at Village Green Park in Fairfield, Groovin' on the Green is back with bigger entertainment plans than ever before. From Paul McCartney tribute bands to Country music and comedic acts, events take place every Thursday evening at 7 pm until the end of August.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XhGAI_0fxPR8vM00
Groovin' on the GreenSusana Wang/Unsplash

Music in Green Spaces | Toledo, OH

Metroparks of Toledo offers residents and visitors the option of many different free outdoor concerts this Summer, all taking place in parks across the city. From opera concerts in the Botanical Garden to a folk series featuring local eclectic artists, there's something for everyone to enjoy. For a full list of events taking place, check their official site here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xSSkV_0fxPR8vM00
Music in Green Spaces ToledoAdam Wilson/Unsplash

Legacy Live Concert Series | Cleveland, OH

Located inside the charming Legacy Village, the Legacy Live Concert Series will be home to tons of free concerts this Summer from pop and rock to swing and jazz music. Legacy Live will take place starting June 11th and will run until September 3rd. For a full list of dates and performances, check here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SwscV_0fxPR8vM00
Legacy LiveKaitlyn Smith/Unsplash

Uptown Arts Alive Performance Series | Clifton, OH

This summer, Clifton Cultural Arts Center will host over 60 free pop-up performances six days a week in Clifton and surrounding neighborhoods. From Tuesday night concerts featuring salsa and mambo dancers to happy hour performances featuring free DJ sets, for a full list of dates and events, check their official site here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YuhTe_0fxPR8vM00
Uptown Arts AliveAbby Glassman/Unsplash

Summer Concert in the Park Series | Painesville, OH

Every Wednesday, the city of Painesville will host their Concert in the Park Series featuring an array of local bands performing everything from rock to 60s throwbacks. All performances are completely free to attend and start on June 15th and run until August 10th.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oqVPa_0fxPR8vM00
Concert in the Park SeriesSam Hill/Unsplash

Rock the Lock Summer Concert Series | Akron, OH

Rock the Lock concerts take place in Akron's "central park" every Summer and bring thousands of residents together for a fun outdoor experience that costs absolutely nothing to attend. This year, Rock the Lock concerts are scheduled every Friday through September 2nd and feature local tribute bands.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uUc2G_0fxPR8vM00
Rock the Lock AkronCasey B./Unsplash

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# ohio# things to do# summer# 2022# free

Comments / 8

Published by

food + travel guides in your state and beyond.

New Jersey State
7170 followers

More from Travel Maven

Florida State

7 Adventure Activities you need to try in Florida

Welcome to our handy guide to adrenaline-pumping, heart-pounding, and sometimes fear-inducing adventure activities you can try here in Florida. Whether you prefer to start your adventure inside the ocean or from high up in the sky, this list will walk you through some of the best and most popular exhilarating activities offered here in the state with information on where and how you can book reservations and learn more.

Read full story
8 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia's Most Exciting New Restaurants

Despite the ongoing health crisis and construction delays, a steady new stream of restaurants continues to open across Philadelphia. To help you keep up on what's happening in the ever-changing restaurant scene, we've put together a list of some of the city's best, most exciting new dinner spots. Keep reading to find out more about these newly opened restaurants.

Read full story
2 comments
Ohio State

The Coolest Hidden Bars you must visit in Ohio

You never know what you'll find hiding behind these nondescript mysterious entryways. Speakeasies are a great way to inject a little something different into your nightlife routine.

Read full story
1 comments
Cleveland, OH

7 Cool and Unusual Places to Explore in Cleveland

Sitting prominently on the banks of Lake Erie, Cleveland is one of Ohio's largest cities. Filled with historic buildings and vibrant museums, there are a lot of hidden gems to explore within this city.

Read full story
1 comments

10 Bucket List worthy foods to try in New Jersey

New Jersey is a food lover's paradise. From oversized pizzas to wraps stuffed with onion rings, the Garden State is constantly pushing the boundaries when it comes to size, portion, and unique combinations.

Read full story
3 comments
Jersey City, NJ

A List of the Best Indian Restaurants in New Jersey

Did you know that New Jersey has the highest Indian population concentration of any U.S. state, with a Census-estimated 4.1% of NJ's population being of Indian origin?. New Jersey's diverse Indian population has contributed greatly to the number of specialty shops, grocers, and restaurants that celebrate Indian culture throughout the state.

Read full story
1 comments
Pittsburgh, PA

6 Stunning Places Less than 2 Hours from Pittsburgh for the Perfect Day Trip

Pittsburgh is one of the greatest cities in America with lots to see and do. But sometimes, you need a weekend away from the usual to explore a world outside of your comfort zone.

Read full story
2 comments
Washington, DC

A list of Washington D.C.'s best new Restaurants

With so many old favorites in addition to the new slew of options cropping up every month, it can be hard to keep track of the latest restaurants worth your time and money. That’s where this list comes in to help. Keep reading to find out more about these restaurants that have opened over the last year and why you need to check them out.

Read full story
4 comments
Ohio State

Easy Hikes for Beginners in Ohio

Natural beauty is everywhere in the Buckeye State and whether you're a beginner looking to get more active outside or an established hiker looking for a quick hike, all of these trails are under 3 miles and have a mostly mild terrain surface with little elevation change.

Read full story
3 comments

U.S. Cities with the highest Walk Score

The ease of enjoying your city by foot is a perk more and more movers are considering when looking for a home. With gas prices the highest they've ever been in history, residents place significant value in a walkable living location.

Read full story
Ohio State

The 7 Best Food Towns in Ohio

Everyone loves food — and there’s certainly no shortage of options here in Ohio. From distinctive cultural cuisine to hometown dishes you won't find anywhere else in the world, a large part of getting to know a city is indulging in its food.

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

10 Quintessential NYC Foods and Dining Experiences

From culinary trends to tried-and-true dishes like hot dogs and bagels, When it comes to good food, New York City has a lot to offer. The 10 dishes featured on this list have achieved a distinguished reputation that has helped shape the modern NYC dining scene that we know and love today. Together, this blend of flavors and dining experiences contribute to what makes this city one of the most exciting dining destinations in the world.

Read full story
1 comments
Connecticut State

8 Hidden Connecticut Waterfalls you must see

Each year, people travel the globe to witness the magnetic power of water thundering over a cliff's edge and falling to its final, tranquil resting place. And while waterfalls exist worldwide, you don't have to travel far from home to see one. Whether you wander through a state park or hike uphill just for a glimpse, you'll be amazed by the beauty of Connecticut's remarkable waterfalls.

Read full story
5 comments
Ohio State

10 Free things to do in Ohio

Having fun and exploring new places shouldn't have to cost a fortune. In a state filled with state parks, museums, and gorgeous towns and cities, Ohioans have lots of options in terms of affordable activities.

Read full story
5 comments
Jersey City, NJ

5 Stunning Natural Wonders Close to Jersey City for an Epic Summer Adventure

New Jersey isn't necessarily known for its abundance of natural attractions. You won't find barrier reefs, volcanoes, or the Grand Canyons here. But, that doesn't mean our state is lacking in natural beauty.

Read full story
3 comments
Pennsylvania State

7 Free Things to Do in Pennsylvania

Having fun and exploring new places doesn’t have to cost a fortune. In a state filled with state parks, museums, and gorgeous towns and cities, Pennsylvanians have lots of options in terms of affordable activities.

Read full story
9 comments

The Most Romantic Restaurants in New Jersey

In a state that is brimming with restaurants, it can be hard to discern which ones are worth the trip. That's why we put together this guide to some of New Jersey's best, and most romantic restaurants.

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

Where to Find 10 of the Most Incredible Views in New York State

There is no denying that New York is a beautiful place. From crystal clear lakes, mountain vistas, and historic monuments, absolutely every county in this state has something unique and beautiful to feast your eyes on.

Read full story
5 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Pennsylvania's most Beautiful Restaurants

A great dining experience should feature not only delicious food but an atmosphere and ambiance that pairs with it. From scenic waterfall views to dining spaces set in outdoor gardens, keep reading to find out more about Pennsylvania's most stunning restaurants and where you can find them.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy