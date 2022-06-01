These 8 places in Ohio will host free concerts all Summer long

Summer is the perfect time to grab a beach chair or blanket and head outside to hear some great tunes. Whether you prefer a concert near the lake or closer to your local park, here's a list of 8 amazing concert series taking place in Ohio this Summer.

Granville Concerts on the Green | Granville, OH

Back for its 40th season, Granville Concerts on the Green is home to various musical genres from the Doobie Brothers tribute band to musical acts playing today's hits. Concerts take place on either Sunday, Monday or Tuesday every week until September 4th and start at 6:30 pm.

Concerts on the Green Melissa Kenling/Unsplash

Summer Concerts | Broadview Heights, OH

Located at the Broadview Heights Amphitheater, this free summer concert series will run from June 3rd to September 2nd. Bring a chair or blanket and relax outside to some of the state's most entertaining musical acts. For a full list of performers, check their official lineup here.

Broadview Heights Amphitheater Felicity Sharp/Unsplash

Groovin' on The Green | Fairfield, OH

Taking place at Village Green Park in Fairfield, Groovin' on the Green is back with bigger entertainment plans than ever before. From Paul McCartney tribute bands to Country music and comedic acts, events take place every Thursday evening at 7 pm until the end of August.

Groovin' on the Green Susana Wang/Unsplash

Music in Green Spaces | Toledo, OH

Metroparks of Toledo offers residents and visitors the option of many different free outdoor concerts this Summer, all taking place in parks across the city. From opera concerts in the Botanical Garden to a folk series featuring local eclectic artists, there's something for everyone to enjoy. For a full list of events taking place, check their official site here.

Music in Green Spaces Toledo Adam Wilson/Unsplash

Legacy Live Concert Series | Cleveland, OH

Located inside the charming Legacy Village, the Legacy Live Concert Series will be home to tons of free concerts this Summer from pop and rock to swing and jazz music. Legacy Live will take place starting June 11th and will run until September 3rd. For a full list of dates and performances, check here.

Legacy Live Kaitlyn Smith/Unsplash

Uptown Arts Alive Performance Series | Clifton, OH

This summer, Clifton Cultural Arts Center will host over 60 free pop-up performances six days a week in Clifton and surrounding neighborhoods. From Tuesday night concerts featuring salsa and mambo dancers to happy hour performances featuring free DJ sets, for a full list of dates and events, check their official site here.

Uptown Arts Alive Abby Glassman/Unsplash

Summer Concert in the Park Series | Painesville, OH

Every Wednesday, the city of Painesville will host their Concert in the Park Series featuring an array of local bands performing everything from rock to 60s throwbacks. All performances are completely free to attend and start on June 15th and run until August 10th.

Concert in the Park Series Sam Hill/Unsplash

Rock the Lock Summer Concert Series | Akron, OH

Rock the Lock concerts take place in Akron's "central park" every Summer and bring thousands of residents together for a fun outdoor experience that costs absolutely nothing to attend. This year, Rock the Lock concerts are scheduled every Friday through September 2nd and feature local tribute bands.