Philadelphia's Most Exciting New Restaurants

Despite the ongoing health crisis and construction delays, a steady new stream of restaurants continues to open across Philadelphia

To help you keep up on what's happening in the ever-changing restaurant scene, we've put together a list of some of the city's best, most exciting new dinner spots. Keep reading to find out more about these newly opened restaurants.

Frame

Frame Interior Hector Enriquez/Unsplash

Frame Cocktail Tyler Manning/Unsplash

A vibey new restaurant featuring purple hue exposed brick walls and secret garden seating, Frame is an intimate yet lively lounge space offering exciting brunch, dinner, and cocktail menus. Food offerings are diverse just as much as they are eclectic. Choose from an array of options from small plates like octopus salad to burgers topped with caramelized onions and fried chicken tacos.

Wilder

Wilder Interior Helena Cruz/Unsplash

Wilder Alex Munsell/Unsplash

It doesn't get much more lively than Wilder, a new three-story restaurant featuring chandeliers and leopard print chairs. This funky yet sleek dinner and brunch spot offers a mix of both seafood and pasta including a raw bar and drink menu that's oozing with exciting options ranging from beer to wine and cocktails. A great restaurant for bigger groups and parties, Wilder accepts bookings ranging from 9 to 145 guests in their 3rd-floor dining room.

Amina

Amina Interior James Riccio/Unsplash

Amina Eaters Collective/Unsplash

Inspired by Nigerian cuisine and culture, Amina emerges as one of the city's newest and most creative restaurants featuring a shiny gold interior and a menu offering Southern-style plates, a cuisine that's hard to come by in Philly. Open for both brunch and dinner, Amina's menu is full of sweet mouthwatering combinations like their cheesesteak beignets or their loaded oreo pancakes.

Mish Mish

Mish Mish Interior Eaters Collective/Unsplash

Mish Mish Eaters Collective/Unsplash

Where Middle Eastern cuisine meets Mediterranean flavors, Mish Mish is an intimate restaurant featuring a dimly lit dining room and bar. A perfect date spot, you'll want to try all the exciting and unique menu offerings here from Armenian string cheese to pomegranate-infused fried chicken.

Prunella

Prunella Interior Fred Burner/Unsplash

Prunella Eaters Collective/Unsplash

An exciting new Italian restaurant featuring an extensive outdoor seating section and cozy interior, it's easy to have a good time at Prunella. Their menu keeps things simple with an offering of small plates, a few pasta dishes, and artisan pizza options. Stop by for a happy hour featuring half-off wines, beer, cocktails, and an array of pizza and snacks like sausage bread and arancini.

Her Place Supper Club

Her Place Supper Club Exterior Dana Pilz/Unsplash

Her Place Eaters Collective/Unsplash

One of the hardest spots to snag a table, Her Place fits just 24 people inside and releases reservation links via Instagram bio on specific days of the week. This newly opened restaurant was designed to make you feel as if you're eating a homecooked meal at a friend's house, except we've yet to meet any friends whipping up these sorts of plates in their kitchen. For $75 a person, enjoy a four-course family-style meal complete with desserts that include one of the best-looking tarts we've ever seen.

Kpod

Kpod Interior Flavio Shibata/Unsplash

Kpod Sarah Silberg/Unsplash

Set in a colorful futuristic space, Kpod is a restaurant unlike any other in Philly. Open for both lunch and dinner, the meu at Kpod is large and absolutely brimming with options that celebrate the culture and cuisine of South Korea. From small plates to dumplings, noodles, rice cakes, and Ssam platters, Kpod fuses together both American and Korean elements for a unique and fun dining experience.

Rex at the Royal

Rex at the Royal Dean Spade/Unsplash

Rex at the Royal Tyler Kane/Unsplash

One of the most exciting places to have a meal in the city, Rex at the Royal features chandeliers, velvet booths, and even a small performance space. Set inside the historic Royal Theater, Rex offers traditional Southern Atlantic-style food from shrimp and grits to burgers and brisket. The restaurant also offers a Southern seafood blended brunch menu with delicious offerings like the pulled pork benedict and banana pudding stuffed french toast.