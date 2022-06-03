7 Adventure Activities you need to try in Florida

Travel Maven

Welcome to our handy guide to adrenaline-pumping, heart-pounding, and sometimes fear-inducing adventure activities you can try here in Florida.

Whether you prefer to start your adventure inside the ocean or from high up in the sky, this list will walk you through some of the best and most popular exhilarating activities offered here in the state with information on where and how you can book reservations and learn more.

Swim with Sharks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=476x0M_0fxCzJhN00
Shark DivingEmilio Vestez/Unsplash

Prove your bravery like never before by taking a dip in shark-infested waters. Thankfully, Florida offers tons of safe ways to experience sharks up close and personal. Florida Shark Diving operates shark diving trips in the Flordia Keys, Miami, Palm Beach, and Jupiter. Opt for a cage-secured dive or open ocean dive for an unforgettable experience. To learn more and book a trip, you can find their official site here.

Cave Tours

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v4YLk_0fxCzJhN00
Florida Caverns State ParkBen Geurin/Unsplash

Take a tour of the mystic beauty that is waiting inside the Florida Caverns State Park in Jackson County. Visitors get a chance to walk down 350 feet to the cave entrance. Met with dimly lit surroundings, it takes your eyes a few minutes to become acclimated to the new environment. Along the tour, you'll learn more about the cave's history and may even come across some cave creatures like crickets or bats, and mice.

Ziplining

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Ewey_0fxCzJhN00
ZiplineSarah Adams/Unsplash

There are tons of places to zipline in Florida, from the Northern coast down to the Southwestern corners where you'll find the TreeUmph! Adventure course. The course features over 10 football fields of terrain with 5 ziplines, 2 sky bridges, and military obstacle courses that will bring you to dizzying new heights.

Glass Bottom Kayaking

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p5gX8_0fxCzJhN00
Glass Bottom KayakCarroll Hill/Unsplash

This two-hour eco-guided tour will take you on an unforgettable kayaking trip through your choice of over 15 different beautiful locations in Florida from the clear oceans in Jupiter to the mangrove tunnels of Don Pedro Island. You'll be able to get out and explore the areas you kayak, learn more about Learn about local vegetation, and feel closer to marine life than ever before.

Hang Gliding

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19kIE6_0fxCzJhN00
Florida Adventure SportsBethany Bellinger/Unsplash

Looking for a unique and thrilling day? Florida Adventure Sports' hang gliding course is machine-powered and doesn't require a ton of experience. One of the best ways to take in the beautiful Florida landscape is from high up in the air. Florida Adventure Sports also offers aircraft flying lessons for anyone interested in learning how to fly. To learn more about the experiences offered, check their official site here.

Car Racing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XIhNL_0fxCzJhN00
NASCAR ExperienceLorraine Pultz/Unsplash

Get your adrenaline pumping on the Homestead Miami Speedway and sit behind the wheel of an actual NASCAR race car. Experiences range from 5 to 48 minutes of track time and vary in price point depending on your budget. Drivers are accompanied by a pro instructor with extensive experience. They'll provide verbal and hand signals throughout to help you navigate this once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Sky Diving

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H9D0g_0fxCzJhN00
FreeflyKenzie Rhodes/Unsplash

While there are a ton of places to skydive in Florida, Jump Florida offers one of the best experiences. From 18,000 feet up in the air, you'll be able to take in the sweeping views of Tampa, Orlando, and St. Pete in the distance below. Feel the wind in your hair as you free fall for 60 seconds before your instructor opens their parachute and you slowly descend back to land. Available in both Lakes Wales and Plant City, be sure to snag a Groupon ticket for a discount on pricing.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# florida# adeventure# outdoors# lifestyle# travel

Comments / 10

Published by

food + travel guides in your state and beyond.

New Jersey State
8345 followers

More from Travel Maven

Farmingdale, NY

The Coolest Hidden Bars in New York State

Although there is no longer a need for secret bars since Prohibition has ended, that doesn’t mean that the rush of walking through a secret back door or through a bookcase is obsolete. New York still has a collection of hidden drinking establishments hiding in unexpected places. From restaurant basements to inside ice cream shops, these bars are sure to add a thrill to any night out.

Read full story
Pennsylvania State

7 of the most historic Pennsylvania Restaurants

For many restaurants in today's day and age, it's a feat just to stay open for a few years, let alone centuries. But around the state of Pennsylvania, a handful of restaurants have survived the odds.

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

These 10 Places in New York State will host free concerts all Summer

The great state of New York will be hosting some amazing concerts this summer featuring big-name artists and beloved local talent, and the best part? All the concerts on this list are completely free to attend.

Read full story
3 comments
Massachusetts State

The Coolest Hidden Bars you must visit in Massachusetts

The Roaring ’20s was an exuberant time in American history, complete with jazz music, vibrant flapper girls, and the birth of Speakeasies—hidden bars tucked away in basements and alleyways serving liquor secretly.

Read full story
3 comments
Pennsylvania State

The 10 Best Farmers' Markets in Pennsylvania

The summer is a great time to support local farmers and eat locally by planning a visit to your nearby farmers' market. Though there are so many farmers' markets to explore throughout Pennsylvania, there are some that truly go above and beyond. From huge selections of produce and artisan goods to food trucks and more, these 10 farmers' markets are definitely worth a visit.

Read full story
6 comments

The most Romantic restaurants in Rhode Island

Rhode Islanders seeking a romantic restaurant with gorgeous views have no shortage of options. As a state surrounded by water, Rhode Island is easily one of the most scenic states in the country, brimming with oceanside inns and quaint eateries.

Read full story
1 comments
Ohio State

10 Bucket-list Worthy Restaurants to try in Ohio

Ohio is packed with delicious and unique eateries offering one-of-a-kind atmospheres. From taverns set in historic buildings to restaurants with unforgettable views, we consider the following ten restaurants some of the best and most bucket-list worthy places to eat in Ohio.

Read full story
3 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia's Most Exciting New Restaurants

Despite the ongoing health crisis and construction delays, a steady new stream of restaurants continues to open across Philadelphia. To help you keep up on what's happening in the ever-changing restaurant scene, we've put together a list of some of the city's best, most exciting new dinner spots. Keep reading to find out more about these newly opened restaurants.

Read full story
2 comments
Pennsylvania State

Easy Hikes for Beginners in Pennsylvania

You don’t always have to endure a ten-mile trek to enjoy some incredible views. Pennsylvania offers plenty of scenic spots that aren’t too difficult to reach. These beginner-friendly hikes feature shorter distances at moderate elevations perfect for families or those looking to take a shorter hike that doesn't require a ton of effort.

Read full story

NJ Father's Day Guide: A List of Restaurants Dad will Definitely Love

Although we should show our appreciation every chance we get, there's only one day out of the year dedicated to celebrating the impact that Dads have had on our lives. Spending time with Dad is by far the best way to celebrate, and what better way to do that than heading out for a memorable meal at a restaurant. Whether you're looking for something upscale or a little more laid back, here are some of the best restaurants to take Dad to on his special day.

Read full story
1 comments
Cleveland, OH

7 Cool and Unusual Places to Explore in Cleveland

Sitting prominently on the banks of Lake Erie, Cleveland is one of Ohio's largest cities. Filled with historic buildings and vibrant museums, with lots of hidden gems to explore.

Read full story
1 comments
Pittsburgh, PA

6 Stunning Places Less than 2 Hours from Pittsburgh for the Perfect Day Trip

Pittsburgh is one of the greatest cities in America with lots to see and do. But sometimes, you need a weekend away from the usual to explore a world outside of your comfort zone.

Read full story
5 comments
Ohio State

Easy Hikes for Beginners in Ohio

Natural beauty is everywhere in the Buckeye State and whether you're a beginner looking to get more active outside or an established hiker looking for a quick hike, all of these trails are under 3 miles and have a mostly mild terrain surface with little elevation change.

Read full story
5 comments
Massachusetts State

9 Hidden Massachusetts Waterfalls you must see

There’s nothing like experiencing the magic of discovering a hidden waterfall during a hike. You hear it before you see it. The roar of rushing water that pulls you along the path until suddenly the forest gives way to reveal a cascading waterfall, making your trek through the woods worth it and then some.

Read full story
7 comments
Ohio State

The Coolest Hidden Bars you must visit in Ohio

You never know what you'll find hiding behind these nondescript mysterious entryways. Speakeasies are a great way to inject a little something different into your nightlife routine.

Read full story
3 comments

10 Bucket List worthy foods to try in New Jersey

New Jersey is a food lover's paradise. From oversized pizzas to wraps stuffed with onion rings, the Garden State is constantly pushing the boundaries when it comes to size, portion, and unique combinations.

Read full story
9 comments
Jersey City, NJ

A List of the Best Indian Restaurants in New Jersey

Did you know that New Jersey has the highest Indian population concentration of any U.S. state, with a Census-estimated 4.1% of NJ's population being of Indian origin?. New Jersey's diverse Indian population has contributed greatly to the number of specialty shops, grocers, and restaurants that celebrate Indian culture throughout the state.

Read full story
2 comments
Washington, DC

A list of Washington D.C.'s best new Restaurants

With so many old favorites in addition to the new slew of options cropping up every month, it can be hard to keep track of the latest restaurants worth your time and money. That’s where this list comes in to help. Keep reading to find out more about these restaurants that have opened over the last year and why you need to check them out.

Read full story
4 comments

U.S. Cities with the highest Walk Score

The ease of enjoying your city by foot is a perk more and more movers are considering when looking for a home. With gas prices the highest they've ever been in history, residents place significant value in a walkable living location.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy