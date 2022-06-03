7 Adventure Activities you need to try in Florida

Welcome to our handy guide to adrenaline-pumping, heart-pounding, and sometimes fear-inducing adventure activities you can try here in Florida.

Whether you prefer to start your adventure inside the ocean or from high up in the sky, this list will walk you through some of the best and most popular exhilarating activities offered here in the state with information on where and how you can book reservations and learn more.

Swim with Sharks

Shark Diving Emilio Vestez/Unsplash

Prove your bravery like never before by taking a dip in shark-infested waters. Thankfully, Florida offers tons of safe ways to experience sharks up close and personal. Florida Shark Diving operates shark diving trips in the Flordia Keys, Miami, Palm Beach, and Jupiter. Opt for a cage-secured dive or open ocean dive for an unforgettable experience. To learn more and book a trip, you can find their official site here.

Cave Tours

Florida Caverns State Park Ben Geurin/Unsplash

Take a tour of the mystic beauty that is waiting inside the Florida Caverns State Park in Jackson County. Visitors get a chance to walk down 350 feet to the cave entrance. Met with dimly lit surroundings, it takes your eyes a few minutes to become acclimated to the new environment. Along the tour, you'll learn more about the cave's history and may even come across some cave creatures like crickets or bats, and mice.

Ziplining

Zipline Sarah Adams/Unsplash

There are tons of places to zipline in Florida, from the Northern coast down to the Southwestern corners where you'll find the TreeUmph! Adventure course. The course features over 10 football fields of terrain with 5 ziplines, 2 sky bridges, and military obstacle courses that will bring you to dizzying new heights.

Glass Bottom Kayaking

Glass Bottom Kayak Carroll Hill/Unsplash

This two-hour eco-guided tour will take you on an unforgettable kayaking trip through your choice of over 15 different beautiful locations in Florida from the clear oceans in Jupiter to the mangrove tunnels of Don Pedro Island. You'll be able to get out and explore the areas you kayak, learn more about Learn about local vegetation, and feel closer to marine life than ever before.

Hang Gliding

Florida Adventure Sports Bethany Bellinger/Unsplash

Looking for a unique and thrilling day? Florida Adventure Sports' hang gliding course is machine-powered and doesn't require a ton of experience. One of the best ways to take in the beautiful Florida landscape is from high up in the air. Florida Adventure Sports also offers aircraft flying lessons for anyone interested in learning how to fly. To learn more about the experiences offered, check their official site here.

Car Racing

NASCAR Experience Lorraine Pultz/Unsplash

Get your adrenaline pumping on the Homestead Miami Speedway and sit behind the wheel of an actual NASCAR race car. Experiences range from 5 to 48 minutes of track time and vary in price point depending on your budget. Drivers are accompanied by a pro instructor with extensive experience. They'll provide verbal and hand signals throughout to help you navigate this once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Sky Diving

Freefly Kenzie Rhodes/Unsplash

While there are a ton of places to skydive in Florida, Jump Florida offers one of the best experiences. From 18,000 feet up in the air, you'll be able to take in the sweeping views of Tampa, Orlando, and St. Pete in the distance below. Feel the wind in your hair as you free fall for 60 seconds before your instructor opens their parachute and you slowly descend back to land. Available in both Lakes Wales and Plant City, be sure to snag a Groupon ticket for a discount on pricing.