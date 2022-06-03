10 Bucket List worthy foods to try in New Jersey

New Jersey is a food lover's paradise. From oversized pizzas to wraps stuffed with onion rings, the Garden State is constantly pushing the boundaries when it comes to size, portion, and unique combinations.

While there is so much to explore in terms of food within the walls of this state, here are 10 dishes that stand out from the rest. Keep reading to find out more about these outrageous NJ dishes and where you can find them.

Overload Bagels | The Bagel Nook, Princeton + Freehold, NJ

Bagel Nook Michele Krozser/Burst

New Jersey is known for having some of the best bagels in the country. With hundreds of bagel shops located in every inch of the state, it can be hard to discern any particular standouts. The Bagel Nook, however, is an exception. Offering both classic and sweet options, their menu highlight can be found in the "Overloads" section. The bagels featured here include deliciously sweet options from Oreo bagels stuffed with Oreo cream cheese and crushed Oreo cookies to The Elvis which includes a french toast bagel filled with peanut butter swirl cream cheese, sliced bananas, and bacon.

The Chonut | Kimchi Smoke BBQ, Westwood, NJ

The Chonut Ollie Shaw/Unsplash

A small eatery fusing together Korean and traditional Texas-style BBQ, Kimchi Smoke is home to one of the most ridiculous and delicious sandwiches we've ever seen. The Chonut features an unexpected blend of ingredients. It consists of brisket, bbq sauce, bacon, cheddar, kimchi, and scallions in between a sliced glazed donut. The Chonut is only offered on Fridays and Saturdays.

Milkshake | Brownstone Pancake Factory, Edgewater + Englewood Cliffs, NJ

Brownstone Pancake Factory Abby Glassman/Unsplash

An infamous diner that gained notoriety on social media, the Brownstone Pancake Factory is known for its insanely sweet pancakes and desserts. Their milkshakes feature unbelievable proportions and toppings that range from waffles and crispy bacon to brownies and fried Oreos. With prices starting at $16, these milkshakes are definitely made to be shared.

PB&C Dog | Burgertime, Audubon, NJ

PB&C Dog Eaters Collective/Unsplash

From the chef who brought us Sonny's Cocktail Joint in Philly comes Burgertime, a newly opened burger joint putting an innovative twist on all of our fast-casual favorites from tater tots to cheeseburgers. There are tons of outlandish concoctions to be found on this menu like burgers topped with potato chips and pepperoni but by far the strangest and most intriguing menu item is the PB&C Dog, a hot dog topped with creamy peanut butter and crunchy Frito Lays.

Scrapple Pie | Ward's Bakery, Ocean City, NJ

Scrapple Pie Cynthia Hutton/Unsplash

Invented by owner Walt Hohman and his friend, this South Jersey staple is the definition of a sweet and savory treat. If you've never heard of scrapple, it is traditionally a combination of pork scraps and trimmings combined with cornmeal, wheat flour, and spices. The mush is then formed into a semi-solid loaf and slices are then pan-fried before serving. Ward's Bakery takes this unique meat and bakes it into a homemade pie with streusel crumb topping.

Bacon, Mac & Cheese, Waffle Cheeseburger | Brother Bruno's, Wayne, NJ

Bacon Mac & Cheese Waffle Burger Greg Forester/Unsplash

When it comes to unique and unexpected food combinations, Brother Bruno's takes the crown. This Northern NJ pizzeria features ridiculously delicious dishes from dessert pizzas covered in brownies, cookie dough, and candy to fat burgers like the bacon, mac & cheese, and waffle cheeseburger which is served exactly how you'd imagine; in between two freshly made Belgium waffles stuffed with fries, cheese, bacon, mac and cheese, and a double cheeseburger.

Fat Drunk Guy Sandwich | Nelly's, West Long Branch, NJ

Drunk Guy Sandwich Linda Maverick/Unsplash

A fat sandwich, if you haven't yet had the pleasure of trying one, is a sub-style sandwich that's stuffed excessively with fatty, fried ingredients like chicken strips, fries, mozzarella sticks, gyro meat, and countless other greasy NJ favorites. There are tons to try throughout the state but the Fat Drunk Guy Sandwich from Nelly's is one of the craziest we've ever seen. A wrap stuffed with cheesesteak, chicken fingers, mozzarella sticks, hamburger, meatball, bacon, gyro meat, egg, cheese, onion rings, curly fries, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and ketchup.

Italian Hot Dog | Tommy's Italian Sausage and Hot Dogs, Elizabeth, NJ

Italian Hot Dog Joan S./Unsplash

Every state has its own unique version of the American staple that is the hot dog. New Jersey has several including the ripper and the jumbo dog but the Italian hot dog is by far the most unique. Tommy's Italian Sausage and Hot Dogs opened back in 1969 and has been a favorite ever since. Their Italian hot dog is a hot dog stuffed into a very special loaf of bread known as pizza bread. It's then topped with deep-fried potatoes, onions, peppers, and condiments.

Disco Fries | Rocky Hill Inn, Rocky Hill, NJ

Disco Fries Emily Failes/Unsplash

Featured on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, The Rocky Hill Inn has become famous for its disco fries. An NJ staple, disco fries usually consist of gravy and melted cheese. Rocky Hill takes this dish to a new level by adding a thick layer of pork belly, fontina, and banana peppers. They also offer short rib disco fries covered in gruyere and gravy.

Taylor Ham Ice Cream | Windy Brow Farms, Fredon, NJ

Taylor Ham Ice Cream Nick Connors/Unsplash

A combination we never thought we would see, Windy Brow Farms offers an inventive take on this popular summer treat with their Taylor Ham and French Toast flavored ice cream. This surprising combination of flavors has been the most popular ice cream at the shop for over 2 years and is a definite must-try for any and all NJ foodies.