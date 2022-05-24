Washington, DC

A list of Washington D.C.'s best new Restaurants

Travel Maven

With so many old favorites in addition to the new slew of options cropping up every month, it can be hard to keep track of the latest restaurants worth your time and money.

That’s where this list comes in to help. Keep reading to find out more about these restaurants that have opened over the last year and why you need to check them out.

L'Ardente

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ROHUC_0fpAyXum00
40 Layer LasagnaDan Ives/Unsplash

From the chef who brought us Unconventional Diner and Central Michel Richard, comes a new Italian eatery featuring a 40-layer lasagna that's already become infamous. L'Ardente features glass chandeliers, a wood fire grill, and a sleek countertop bar. Choose from an array of Italian staples or opt for something a bit different, like their duck ravioli.

Philotimo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bdHzL_0fpAyXum00
PhilotimoWilliam Overland/Unsplash

A Greek restaurant celebrating the culture and wide range of flavors Greece has to offer, Philotimo is led by Michelin starred chef, Nicholas Stefanelli. Philotimo offers both a pre-fixe and ala carte menu. Guests can select either three courses for $72, four courses for $94, or five courses for $118.

Nara-Ya

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l6AF2_0fpAyXum00
Nara-YaLilly Bridgers/Unsplash

A Japanese restaurant featuring bright murals and hanging greenery, Nara-Ya is located in the scenic District Wharf. Culinary artistry is on full display and includes exceptional offerings ranging from colorful sushi plates to Japanese wagyu topped with Kabocha-orange purée, wasabi green salad, egg yolk, and a toki whisky demi-glaze.

Lutèce

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pvJn3_0fpAyXum00
LutéceRyan Loughlin/Unsplash

An intimate French restaurant celebrating the seasonal ingredients of the local DMV area. Lutéce puts an innovative spin on every classic dish offered on their menu. Open for both brunch and dinner, Lutéce also offers a beer, cocktail, and dessert menu.

The Duck and the Peach

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iO0gT_0fpAyXum00
The Duck and The PeachAbhishek Hajare/Unsplash

A new American restaurant featuring a modern airy vibe and outdoor patio, The Duck and the Peach is open for dinner and brunch and offers an array of small plates like tuna Crudo and ricotta-covered asparagus plus larger servings meant to share between two to four people. Diners are encouraged to stick around after the main course and indulge in "after-dinner drinks" like espresso liqueur and riesling.

Maïz64

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OYTWn_0fpAyXum00
Maiz64Kaitlyn B./Unpslash

Located at the site of the former B Too restaurant, Maiz64 features a sleek open kitchen design, friendly service, and a sophisticated blend of Mexican staples like pan-roasted duck served with dollops of green apple puree and plantains, and inventive desserts like ice cream in flavors like cream cheese and café de olla.

Little Chicken

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H8lVY_0fpAyXum00
Little ChickenEdan Cohen/Unsplash

Located in Midtown Center, Little Chicken aims to loosen up D.C.'s corporate corridor with boozy beer buckets and fried chicken sandwiches. A much-welcomed break from the fancier restaurants that surround it, Little Chicken offers both savory and sweet menu options. Opt for the chicken bucket and waffle fries or one of their delicious homemade pies topped with a dollop of frozen custard.

