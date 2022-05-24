5 Food Festivals happening in Pennsylvania this June

With the warmer weather finally here, there's no better time to treat your taste buds to the best summer food and drink festivals happening in Pennsylvania. Keep reading to find out more about these 5 exciting events taking place in June.

Lancaster PA VegFest | Jun 4th-5th, Lancaster, PA

VegFest Ollie Shaw/Unsplash

A celebration of all things vegan, sustainable, and healthy, the Lancaster VegFest takes place at Buchanan Park and features live music, guest speakers, yoga classes, and of course, tons of vegan food and retail vendors. Choose from sweet treats like the Bananarama Ice Cream to more savory options like the Walk-O Taco food truck. For a full list of vendors, you can check their official site out here.

Taco and Margarita Festival | Jun 11th, Summerdale, PA

Taco Food Truck Michael Bowman/Unsplash

Back for its second year in a row, The Harrisburg Taco and Margarita Festival features live music all day, unique retail vendors, tons of the state's best taco vendors, and a giant outdoor bar serving ice-cold margaritas and tequila shots. This event will take place from 11 am to 6 pm on Saturday, June 11th.

PizzaFest | Jun 12th, Pittsburgh, PA

Slice on Broadway Pizza Carolyn Capilli/Unsplash

Taking place at East End Brewing is Pittsburgh's one and only pizza festival. The event features live music, food demos, and some of the area's best artisan pizzas from Caliente to Slice on Broadway. Admission is $35.

Great Tastes of Pennsylvania Food and Wine Festival | Jun 18th-19th, Lake Harmony, PA

Wine Tasting Festival Rachael Snow/Unsplash

Back for its 31st year, The Great Tastes of Pennsylvania Festival takes place in the scenic town of Lake Harmony and features samplings from a variety of Pennsylvania's best wineries, food, and craft vendors. The event also features live entertainment, giveaways, and fun activities like grape stomping and horse carriage rides. Entry costs $30 and includes a complimentary wine glass for tastings.

PA BBQ Fest | Jun 25th-26th, Reading, PA

BBQ Fest Sam Hill/Unsplash

This two-day festival offers fun for the whole family. PA BBQ Fest features 13 pitmasters, live music, a kids zone, and a beer tent. The BBQ Fest also offers ice cream, kettle corn, pickles, and fudge for any nonmeat lovers. Admission to the event is free but requires $5 parking.

The Bucks Food Truck Fest | Jun 26th, Warminster, PA

Food Truck Festival Wilson Parker/Unsplash

A car show featuring live music, 12 different food trucks, and activities for kids, The Bucks Food Truck Fest provides a fun and exciting day for people of all ages. This year, the event will include animal rescues up for adoption by Roxy Therapy Dogs.