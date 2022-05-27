5 Stunning Natural Wonders Close to Jersey City for an Epic Summer Adventure

New Jersey isn't necessarily known for its abundance of natural attractions. You won't find barrier reefs, volcanoes, or the Grand Canyons here. But, that doesn't mean our state is lacking in natural beauty.

From waterfalls to state forests and National Parks, New Jersey is packed with tons of outdoor things to do and explore–and a lot of it is much closer than you think.

Whether you're planning a couples retreat or a fun weekend for the whole family, these scenic getaways have everything you need for a memorable trip.

Great Falls | Paterson, NJ

Great Falls Ursala Prinz/Unsplash

Located just 30 minutes outside of Jersey City, Great Falls is one of the largest waterfalls in the nation standing at an impressive 77 feet. Protected by the Paterson Great Falls National Historical Park, the falls are surrounded by the historic town of Paterson, a beautiful bridge, and plenty of walking paths. Spend the day learning more about the city's history at the Paterson Museum or just enjoying the outdoors on the park's picnic benches.

The Palisades | Alpine, NJ

The Palisades Yolanda Hill/Unsplash

The Palisades are a line of steep cliffs situated along the west side of the lower Hudson River in New Jersey and Southeastern New York. Located just 30 minutes outside of Jersey City, Palisades Park is a great place to visit if you're looking for an escape from city life. The Palisades Park contains over 30 miles of hiking trails, biking paths, a picnic area, and a river for kayaking and fishing.

Island Beach State Park | Seaside Park, NJ

Island Beach State Park Tim Wheeler/Unsplash

Located just over an hour away, Island Beach State Park is one of the very few remaining undeveloped beaches on the Jersey Shore covering 3,000 acres of land. The lack of commercialism here provides a great escape from living in the city. Take in all the tranquility or opt for some exciting activities like fishing, swimming, or surfing.

Mount Tammany | Warren County

Mt Tammany Leah Johnson/Unsplash

One of New Jersey's tallest mountains, Mount Tammany stands at 1,527 feet. Hiking Mount Tammany is no easy feat, the route is considered moderately challenging and takes about 2 hours in its entirety to complete. The incredible panoramic views from the top make the hike well worth it. Their hiking trails have also been named among the most beautiful in the United States. Mount Tammany is located an hour away from Jersey City and sits at the edge of the PA border forming the east side of the Delaware Water Gap.

Hemlock Falls | South Orange

Hemlock Falls Getúlio Moraes/Unsplash

A tranquil waterfall just 15 miles from Jersey City. Hemlock Falls is located in the South Mountain Reservation and requires a short hike to see. Spend the day visiting the nearby Turtle Back Zoo, hiking the Lenape Trail, or simply relaxing in the shadow falls.