11 of the most romantic restaurants in Connecticut

In a state as beautiful as Connecticut, there's no shortage of romantic restaurants to choose from.

Sometimes, however, we all need a little help when it comes to finding just the right spot. The selections on this list all contain something special. From waterfront dining to a dimly lit ambiance, these restaurants will take your dining experience to the next level.

Milwright's | Simsbury

Enjoy striking waterfall views at this farm-to-table restaurant. Diners have the option to choose between formal and more casual seating options like the rustic dining room that offers sweeping views of the falls to their tavern which resembles a cozy bar.

Millwright's Emily Moning/Unsplash

Il Palio Restaurant | Shelton

An upscale Italian restaurant featuring Tuscan influences, Il Palio is set inside a gorgeous stone building and features vaulted ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, and outdoor patio space.

Il Palio Johnson Rutgers/Unsplash

Flemings Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar | West Hartford

The ultimate in fine dining experiences, Fleming's is perfect for a very special occasion. Their West Hartford location features a dimly lit dining room and outdoor patio. Choose from decadent entree options ranging from crab cakes and calamari to filet mignon and ribeye.

Fleming's Annie Marks/Unsplash

Shell & Bones Oyster Bar and Grill | New Haven

Situated on the water, Shell & Bones offers an intimate indoor dining space and seasonal outdoor dining deck for optimal waterfront views. Open for brunch, lunch, and dinner, Shell & Bones features both seafood and steak options.

Shell & Bones Maggie Lyons/Unsplash

Via Sforza Trattoria | Westport

An Italian restaurant with Tuscan cottage decor, Via Sforza offers both indoor and outdoor dining. Enjoy fresh pizza, pasta, and a large list of wine options.

Via Sforza Roberto Cavallo/Unsplash

Ore Hill & Swyft | Kent

A rustic chic space with an intimate dining atmosphere, Ore Hill & Swyft features beautiful wood-paneled vaulted ceilings, a bar, and plenty of outdoor seating. Most known for its artisan pizza, Ore Hill's dough is prepared using natural sourdough from a 30-year-old starter and toppings are sourced locally from Rock Cobble Farm.

Ore Hill & Swyft Joan S./Unsplash

Viron Rondo Osteria | Cheshire

Known as one of the most stunning restaurants in the state, diners travel from near and far to experience the vibes at Viron Rondo. Their indoor dining room features a massive chandelier and sleek bar. Their outdoor patio space offers ample seating and a beautifully manicured lawn.

Viron Rondo Olga Coiro/Unsplash

La Marea Ristorante | Old Saybrook

Located in the picturesque shoreline region of the state, La Marea offers meticulously prepared Italian cuisine and a beautifully decorated tent for outdoor dining. Menu options range from Neopolitan style pizza, pasta, cocktail list, and desserts made in-house.

La Marea Melissa Kenling/Unsplash

Ballo | Uncasville

A gothic-styled Italian restaurant featuring stone walls, lanterns, and column arches, Ballo is located inside the Mohegan Sun Casino. Their menu features seafood, pasta, and steak plus an inventive cocktail menu.

Ballo Vivian Chan/Unsplash

Tavern on State | New Haven

An intimate restaurant featuring a vibey outdoor dining space, Tavern on State serves an upscale menu filled with classics ranging from burgers to burrata. Choose from over 19 handmade cocktails and an innovative dessert menu.

Tavern on State Lilly Bridgers/Unsplash

Prime | Stamford

A gorgeous seafood restaurant featuring scenic waterfront views. Prime is open for both brunch and dinner. Their outdoor dining deck features a marble counter bar and white cloth-covered tables for a beautiful, upscale dining experience.