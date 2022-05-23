10 Unusual Places you should visit in New York State

New York state is filled with amazing things to do. From visiting Niagara Falls to the beautiful beaches of Long Island, there’s so much to see and experience here that it can be easy to miss the hidden gems that fly under the radar.

This list is dedicated to unusual landmarks that are overshadowed by bigger attractions. So keep reading to find out more about some of the best lesser-known places to visit in New York state.

Five State Lookout | Acra, NY

Located in the Catskills, this observation deck allows visitors the unique vantage point of being able to see 5 states at once. On a clear day, the panoramic view from this location includes the White Mountains of New Hampshire, the Green Mountains of Vermont, the Berkshire Mountains of Massachusetts, the Helderberg Mountains of New York, and the Connecticut Valley.

Five State Lookout Abby Glassman/Unsplash

St. Patrick’s Basilica Catacombs | New York, NY

Located in Manhattan's Little Italy neighborhood is one of New York's oldest cathedrals. Now open to the public, St Patrick's Basilica offers catacomb tours through an underground space. Stroll through the city’s past, explore a stunning church, and learn more about some of the unique challenges of New York's most notable Catholic residents. You can buy tickets online here.

Catacombs John Mulaney/Unsplash

Zoar Valley Swimming Hole | Gowanda, NY

A unique way to cool down in the Summer months, The Zoar Valley Swimming Hole is one of the best-kept secrets in New York. You can access the swimming hole by driving down into the valley on Forty Road. You will pass Forty Road Falls to your right. The stream plunges 70 feet from a cliff next to the road and then passes under the road. Continue down the road to the designated parking area.

Zoar Valley Karen Giles/Unsplash

Boldt Castle | Alexandria Bay, NY

Located on Heart Island in the Saint Lawrence River, Boldt Castle is open to the public from May until October. The mansion was built by American millionaire George Boldt. It was left unfinished and abandoned due to his wife’s unexpected death. Today, you can visit the castle by ferry or private boat.

Boldt Castle Kelly Haines/Unsplash

Kunjamuk Cave | Speculator, NY

A mysterious cave located in the Adirondack region of New York, nobody knows whether or not Kunjamuk is man-made. To see this cave for yourself, start off at The Four Corners and head down Elm Lake Road. You will pass Lake Pleasant Central School and the driveway to Oak Mountain. Before you know it, you stumble upon a large gate that is open in spring, summer, and fall. The narrow dirt road that follows is rough so proceed with caution. Follow the split at the road to Cave Hill Road and from there you can walk the last mile to Kunjamuk Cave.

Kunjamuk Cave Bethany Baker/Unsplash

Giant Crow Statues | Omar, NY

Easily spotted from Interstate 81, this roadside attraction is one of a kind. Completed in the year 2000, these crows are made from steel salvaged from oil tanks and drums and stand 6 feet tall. You can visit these sculptures behind the Omar Cemetary.

Crow Statues Paul Tomlin/Unsplash

The Elevated Acre | New York, NY

The Elevated Acre actually predates the High Line by about 30 years and is much less crowded. Here you’ll find a lawn surrounded by an amphitheater, views of Brooklyn and the East River, and a large walking trail through a meadow. A tranquil escape from city life located right in the Finacial District.

Elevated Acre Henry Feinelberg/Unsplash

Argyle Lake | Babylon, NY

This beautiful lake looks like it was taken straight out of a storybook. Featuring manicured greenery, a white column fence, and a gazebo, Argyle Lake is the perfect scenic spot for a relaxing afternoon.

Argyle Park Jenny S./Unsplash

Montgomery Place | Red Hook, NY

A 380-acre estate located directly across from Bard College, Montgomery Place overlooks the Hudson River and features a historic farm, orchards, and gardens. The grounds are open to the public from dawn till dusk but tours are currently suspended.

Montgomery Place Anna Bigs/Unsplash

Whiteface Mountain Steps | Wilmington, NY

Next time you find yourself in Wilmington around the Whiteface Mountian range, skip the elevator for the stone steps. Not for the faint of heart, this series of stairs will take you 27 stories up to the peak of the mountain. The view at the top is well worth the trek.