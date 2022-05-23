7 Hidden Ohio Waterfalls you must see

There’s something about Ohio's most beautiful waterfalls that makes them worth the chase, whether it's a road trip to a new destination or just a day spent hiking in a state park.

No matter where in the state you're located there are plenty of places where you can get close to nature and see some spectacular waterfalls.

Read further to find out about some of the most beautiful waterfalls in OH.

Corkscrew Falls | Logan, OH

Until recently, Corkscrew Falls sat deep within a protected land far from the public view. Today however, the falls has become accessible to the public through the Boch Hollow Nature Perserve. You can find this 10 foot waterfall by following the trailhead at Zwickle Rd. Because of the sensitive nature of the ecosystem surrounding it, the state of Ohio requires visitors to register for a free permit before visiting. You can register here.

Corkscrew Falls Lena Hill/Unsplash

Great Falls of Tinkers Creek | Bedford, OH

A stunning visual experience, Great Falls is located in Viaduct Park just 30 minutes from Clevaland. Follow a paved walking trail for a few minutes and you'll stumble upon this beautiful 20 foot tall, 80 foot wide waterfall, one of Ohio's largest falls.

Great Falls Henry Hall/Unsplash

Ludlow Falls | Ludlow Falls, OH

Hidden beneath a bridge on Route 48, Ludlow Falls cannot be seen from the street. Along the north side of the creek at Covington Ave you'll find a park. Follow the trail down gorge and you'll soon spot this impressive 15 foot high waterfall.

Ludlow Falls Emma Parker/Burst

Bridal Veil Falls | Walton Hills, OH

Generally considered an easy hike, this quarter mile trail will lead you to one of the most tranquil waterfalls in the state. Hidden beneath hardwood and hemlock trees, this cascading waterfall features a wooden bridge and stairs for easy access and viewing.

Bridal Veil Falls Jennifer Yang/Unsplash

Horsehoe Falls | Wilmington, OH

Surrounded by the beautiful landscape of Caesar Creek State Park, Horseshoe Falls is located on a 1.8-mile loop within the park, which is fairly easy to navigate on a flat, unpaved path.

Horseshoe Falls Anthony Cannelli/Unsplash

Sharon Woods Falls | Sharonville, OH

Located along the edge of Sharon Creek, this paved trail loop will guide you right through the falls. Take in all the beautiful scenery as you view this multi level waterfall featuring 3 cascades.

Sharon Woods Falls Duncan Mayhew/Unsplash

Paine Falls | Painesville, OH

A wide 25 foot tall waterfall featuring a beautiful surrounding landscape, Paine Falls is a great spot to visit in the Summer or Fall months. Located just steps from the designated parking area, follow the short walking path down to view this natural beauty.