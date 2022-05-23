These 8 places in PA will host free concerts all Summer long

After a brief pause due to the pandemic, live music is back in action and this year is already shaping up to be a big welcome back party in the state of Pennsylvania.

Keep reading to find out where you can hear live music all Summer long.

Levitt Pavillion Mike Kinne/Unsplash

Twin Lakes Park Concerts | Greensburg, PA

Starting in May and running until the end of September, Twin Lakes Park will host a free concert series every Saturday from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm. Genres include Rock, Country, Pop, and Bluegrass. All concerts will take place at the Brian T. Rusnock Amphitheater. For all list of artists and dates, you can check their official schedule of events out here.

Green Lane Park Concert Series | 2298 Green Lane Road, Green Lane, PA

Taking place on the second or third Sunday of every month in the Summer, Green Lane Park will host a fun outdoor concert series featuring some amazing artists including Little Red Rooster Blues Band and Steve Pullara. Concerts are 2 hours long and run from 6 pm to 8 pm.

WXPN Free at Noon | 3025 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA

Since 2005, WXPN has hosted weekly lunchtime musical showcases where upcoming and world-renowned artists perform in an intimate setting. Live performances take place every Friday from 12 pm to 1 pm at World Cafe Live and it’s completely free to attend in person. Past performers have included Adele, Ingrid Michaelson, Kacy Musgraves, and Spoon. For a list of upcoming artists, check their website here.

Levitt Pavillion Summer Concert Series | 101 Founders Way, Bethlehem, PA

These free concerts take place every weekend from May until September. Enjoy a wide range of performers, food, and beverages. For a list of all upcoming performances, check their website here.

Plymouth Township Performances in the Park | Community Center Park

Plymouth Township's Performances in the Park series features free sunset movies and concerts located at the amphitheater behind the Greater Plymouth Community Center. This year's concert lineup includes soul, classic rock, and Motown. Concerts are held every Wednesday from June 26th until August 7th.

Summer Concert Series | 3500 Mason Mills Rd, Huntingdon Valley, PA

Taking place at Masons Mill Park Gazebo is a free concert series running from June until the end of August. Performances take place every Sunday and cover a range of styles, including classic rock, country, jazz, and more. For a list of all upcoming events, you can check their official website here.

Allegheny County Summer Concert Series | Hartwood Acres Park Amphitheater + South Park Amphitheater

Taking place every Friday at South Park and every Sunday at Hartwood is the Summer concert series featuring a mix of funk, country, pop, and folk performers. All concerts begin at 7:30 pm and food trucks will be open and onsite starting at 6 pm. For a list of performers, you can check their official site here.

Rock the Walk | 65 N Church St, Allentown, PA

Enjoy pop-up vendors, great food, and free, live music every Thursday this Summer at 5 pm in the ArtsWalk Pocket Park. For a list of all performers, check their site here.