The Most Romantic Restaurants in New Jersey

In a state that is brimming with restaurants, it can be hard to discern which ones are worth the trip. That's why we put together this guide to some of New Jersey's best, and most romantic restaurants.

Whether you're looking for a date night spot or a special place to celebrate a milestone or grand occasion, these establishments exude romance and vivacity.

Cafe Matisse | Rutherford

This BYOB restaurant offers diners the unique experience of dining inside what appears to be a giant Matisse painting. Colorful and romantic, this restaurant also offers secluded outdoor garden seating.

Cafe Matisse Hunter Matthews/Unsplash

Sofia | Margate

This Greek restaurant features arched doorways and stone floors. The plants and giant indoor tree will have you feeling like you hopped on a plane to Greece. There's also a gorgeous outdoor patio for seating in the Spring and Summer months.

Sofia Emily Ling/Unsplash

Jockey Hollow | Morristown

Located inside a historic 1917 mansion, Jockey Hollow provides a very romantic setting. The restaurant features floor-to-ceiling windows with stunning views of the mansion's lawns.

Jockey Hollow James Riccio/Unsplash

Battello | Jersey City

Nothing says romance quite like waterfront views. This Italian restaurant offers ample outdoor seating and an industrial-chic space overlooking the Hudson River and Manhattan skyline. It's no wonder this restaurant is also a popular wedding venue.

Battello Casey Smith/Unsplash

The ChopHouse | Gibbsboro

This sophisticated restaurant features wine bottle-lined walls, exposed brick archways, and an airy modern ambiance. Menu offerings include fresh seafood, a raw bar, and even prime steak making this a great option for both date nights and grand occasions.

ChopHouse Kelly Edgarton/Unsplash

Capriccio | Atlantic City

This decadent restaurant is located on the Atlantic City boardwalk. Inside you'll find large chandeliers, columns, and arched doorways. Outside you'll find unbeatable waterfront dining.

Capriccio Ty Landon/Unsplash

Grand Vin | Hoboken

Dimly lit and charming, the ambiance at Grand Vin was practically made for a romantic night out. Enjoy vibey live music every Friday.

Grand Vin Kaitlyn B./Unpslash

Rat's Restaurant | Hamilton

An exotic escape with stunning outdoor views, this French countryside-inspired restaurant is located on the Grounds for Sculpture park. Expect a romantic and unforgettable experience whether you sit indoors or outdoors.

Rat's Restuarant Davis Johnson/Unsplash

Anton's at the Swan | Lambertville

An upscale eatery set inside a historic dining space. This charming restaurant features a farm-to-table menu, a beautiful dining room, and an intimate outdoor patio.

Anton's Jess Kent/Unsplash

Il Capriccio Ristorante | Whippany

The ultimate in fine dining experiences, indulge in a romantic evening inside Il Capriccio's dining room complete with mosaic-covered celings, chandeliers, and cathedral-style columns. This restaurant also offers a bar and lounge room and private wine room.

Ill Capriccio John Getty/Unsplash

Frog and the Peach | New Brunswick

Voted one of the "best experiences in the US and Canada" by OpenTable, the Frog and the Peach is a restaurant unlike any other. Opt to eat outside in their beautifully decorated greenhouse or inside their dimly lit dining room. Their menus change seasonally for optimal fresh, farm-to-table offerings.