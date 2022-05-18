Where to Find 10 of the Most Incredible Views in New York State

There is no denying that New York is a beautiful place. From crystal clear lakes, mountain vistas, and historic monuments, absolutely every county in this state has something unique and beautiful to feast your eyes on.

Keep reading to find out more about where to find some of the most incredible views in New York.

Cloudsplitter Gondola Ride | Wilmington, NY

Take in views of the Whiteface Mountain like you never have before. This eight-passenger ride carries you from the base of the lodge to the very top of the mountain in just 15 minutes. Find yourself surrounded by Lake Placid and Lake Placid Village, Lake Champlain, and some of the highest peaks in all of New York State.

Cloudsplitter Ride Grace Findlay/Unsplash

Giant Ledge | Shandaken, NY

Take in the beautiful Catskill Mountains from one of the best viewpoints possible. This popular hike is a 4-mile roundtrip journey that will guide you up five distinct ledges. From the top, visitors are met with spectacular views of the Catskills that will make you feel as if you're sitting at the top of the world.

Giant Ledge Mike K./Unsplash

Summit One Vanderbilt | New York, NY

A new attraction that opened just last year, Summit One offers some of the most interesting viewpoints of NYC. Located 1,400 feet in the air, Summit One features a glass elevator, an observation deck, and mirrored floors and ceilings so you can see yourself and the breathtaking views of NYC no matter where you look.

Summit One Sherri Abraham/Unsplash

Dunkirk Lighthouse | Dunkirk, NY

This historic attraction located on Lake Erie offers visitors a veterans museum, park, and an observation deck for some of the best lake views around.

Dunkirk Lighthouse Sammy Fiore/Unsplash

Harris Hills Soaring Center | Elmira, NY

For the thrill-seekers, Harris Hills Soaring Center gives you the chance to see the Finger Lakes region in a very unique way. This 20-minute flight will take you 4,000 feet above sea level to view the rolling hills of Upstate New York. We recommend booking a flight in the Fall for unforgettable foliage views.

Harris Hills Kenny Blenderman/Unsplash

Letchworth State Park | Castile, NY

Often referred to as the 'Grand Canyon of the East' Letchworth is one state park you do not want to miss out on. Take in incredible views of the gorge, waterfalls, and abundant nature that surrounds them. The park is open daily from 6 am to 11 pm year-round and requires a $10 entrance fee from May through October.

Letchworth State Park Courtney Adams/Unsplash

Saratoga Monument | Schuylerville, NY

A historical landmark completed in the 1800s, this 155-foot monument features Gothic and Egyptian-styled elements. Climb to the top for a stunning 360-degree view of the Hudson River Valley.

Saratoga Monument Jane Jacobs/Unsplash

Taughannock Falls State Park | Trumansburg, NY

One of the most outstanding natural attractions in New York State, views of this waterfall will have you in awe. The falls are formed by a creek and are surrounded by a glen with walls over 400 feet deep. The waterfall itself has a drop of 215 feet, one of the highest east of the Rocky Mountains.

Taughannock Falls Matthew Springer/Unsplash

Montauk Point State Park | Montauk, NY

Located on the easternmost tip of New York State, Montauk Point is located on the Atlantic Ocean. The converging tides of the Atlantic and Block Island Sound are what make this view so unique. Visitors can also hike or spend time watching the seals sun on the rocks offshore.

Montauk Point Gemma Ward/Unsplash

Watkins Glen State Park | Watkins Glen, NY

A breathtaking journey through the natural wonder that is Watkins Glen is an unforgettable experience. The park contains 200-foot cliffs, 19 different waterfalls, and gorges. You could spend hours hiking through the rock trails and ledges and even spend the entire weekend there at their campgrounds or beautiful Inns.