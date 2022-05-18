New York City, NY

Where to Find 10 of the Most Incredible Views in New York State

Travel Maven

There is no denying that New York is a beautiful place. From crystal clear lakes, mountain vistas, and historic monuments, absolutely every county in this state has something unique and beautiful to feast your eyes on.

Keep reading to find out more about where to find some of the most incredible views in New York.

Cloudsplitter Gondola Ride | Wilmington, NY

Take in views of the Whiteface Mountain like you never have before. This eight-passenger ride carries you from the base of the lodge to the very top of the mountain in just 15 minutes. Find yourself surrounded by Lake Placid and Lake Placid Village, Lake Champlain, and some of the highest peaks in all of New York State.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zxx8l_0fiXYbdW00
Cloudsplitter RideGrace Findlay/Unsplash

Giant Ledge | Shandaken, NY

Take in the beautiful Catskill Mountains from one of the best viewpoints possible. This popular hike is a 4-mile roundtrip journey that will guide you up five distinct ledges. From the top, visitors are met with spectacular views of the Catskills that will make you feel as if you're sitting at the top of the world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2puuOn_0fiXYbdW00
Giant LedgeMike K./Unsplash

Summit One Vanderbilt | New York, NY

A new attraction that opened just last year, Summit One offers some of the most interesting viewpoints of NYC. Located 1,400 feet in the air, Summit One features a glass elevator, an observation deck, and mirrored floors and ceilings so you can see yourself and the breathtaking views of NYC no matter where you look.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aa6RT_0fiXYbdW00
Summit OneSherri Abraham/Unsplash

Dunkirk Lighthouse | Dunkirk, NY

This historic attraction located on Lake Erie offers visitors a veterans museum, park, and an observation deck for some of the best lake views around.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XYkYq_0fiXYbdW00
Dunkirk LighthouseSammy Fiore/Unsplash

Harris Hills Soaring Center | Elmira, NY

For the thrill-seekers, Harris Hills Soaring Center gives you the chance to see the Finger Lakes region in a very unique way. This 20-minute flight will take you 4,000 feet above sea level to view the rolling hills of Upstate New York. We recommend booking a flight in the Fall for unforgettable foliage views.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vhi5c_0fiXYbdW00
Harris HillsKenny Blenderman/Unsplash

Letchworth State Park | Castile, NY

Often referred to as the 'Grand Canyon of the East' Letchworth is one state park you do not want to miss out on. Take in incredible views of the gorge, waterfalls, and abundant nature that surrounds them. The park is open daily from 6 am to 11 pm year-round and requires a $10 entrance fee from May through October.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hRgoO_0fiXYbdW00
Letchworth State ParkCourtney Adams/Unsplash

Saratoga Monument | Schuylerville, NY

A historical landmark completed in the 1800s, this 155-foot monument features Gothic and Egyptian-styled elements. Climb to the top for a stunning 360-degree view of the Hudson River Valley.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NiQuL_0fiXYbdW00
Saratoga MonumentJane Jacobs/Unsplash

Taughannock Falls State Park | Trumansburg, NY

One of the most outstanding natural attractions in New York State, views of this waterfall will have you in awe. The falls are formed by a creek and are surrounded by a glen with walls over 400 feet deep. The waterfall itself has a drop of 215 feet, one of the highest east of the Rocky Mountains.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sMPJR_0fiXYbdW00
Taughannock FallsMatthew Springer/Unsplash

Montauk Point State Park | Montauk, NY

Located on the easternmost tip of New York State, Montauk Point is located on the Atlantic Ocean. The converging tides of the Atlantic and Block Island Sound are what make this view so unique. Visitors can also hike or spend time watching the seals sun on the rocks offshore.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A9m12_0fiXYbdW00
Montauk PointGemma Ward/Unsplash

Watkins Glen State Park | Watkins Glen, NY

A breathtaking journey through the natural wonder that is Watkins Glen is an unforgettable experience. The park contains 200-foot cliffs, 19 different waterfalls, and gorges. You could spend hours hiking through the rock trails and ledges and even spend the entire weekend there at their campgrounds or beautiful Inns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11b2Oo_0fiXYbdW00
Watkins GlenCasey B./Unsplash

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# new york# things to do# hidden gems# nature# hiking

Comments / 2

Published by

food + travel guides in your state and beyond.

New Jersey State
4346 followers

More from Travel Maven

Pittsburgh, PA

6 Hidden Places to Explore in Pittsburgh

There's so much to see and do here in Pittsburgh, from chowing down on Potato Patch fries, to touring the Carnegie Museum of Natural History, there's certainly no shortage of cool places to explore. Alternatively, there are dozens of lesser-known, hidden gems to check out around the city.

Read full story
2 comments
Nassau County, NY

7 New Restaurants to check out in Nassau County this Weekend

Long Island is rich, not only in scenic nautical views but in culinary delights as well. With the weekend finally here, now is the perfect time to try some of Long Island's most recently opened restaurants. Whether you're looking for a vibey dinner spot or just a quick place to stop in to grab lunch, this article will walk you through some of the best new spots to try.

Read full story
Connecticut State

The 2 fastest-growing Cities in Connecticut

According to the US Census Bureau, Connecticut is the 29th most populous state in America, with a population of 3.6 million residents. As a state close to two major cities boasting a gorgeous coastline and mountain ranges to the North, it's no wonder that people like to call the Constitution State home.

Read full story
6 comments
Brooklyn, NY

7 Hidden places to explore in Brooklyn

There is plenty to discover in New York City's most populous borough. Between its world-class dining and nightlife scene, coveted skyline views, and diverse neighborhoods, Brooklyn has earned an admirable reputation. But make no mistake, Brooklyn is still teeming with secret hidden gems shrouded from the public eye.

Read full story
2 comments

7 of the Best Farmers' Markets in New Jersey

Shopping farmers' markets are an excellent way to enjoy the outdoors and support local businesses. On top of that, buying food locally is more environmentally friendly, fresher tasting, and contributes to a healthier diet.

Read full story
6 comments

The Top Ranked Jersey Shore Beaches According to U.S. News & World Report

The Jersey Shore is an area comprised of nearly 130 miles of beautiful coastline and some of the most beautiful beaches in the North East. With such a diverse range of options, it can be hard to decide which beach is the best. These rankings are based on amenities, coastline mileage, and the surrounding boardwalk area.

Read full story
1 comments
Westchester County, NY

Westchester County's most Beautiful Restaurants

Located just north of New York City, Westchester is often overshadowed when it comes to dining. But make no mistake, Westchester's culinary scene is diverse and rich with options.

Read full story

Inside the 5 most expensive homes on the market right now in N.J.

A house-hunting checklist might include an open kitchen, a spare bedroom for guests, and a nice backyard when it comes to the average buyer. However, the world's 1% can afford to be a little fussier with their non-negotiables. With eight-figure price tags, waterfront views, and an array of lavish amenities, these stunning estates are some of the most expensive properties New Jersey has ever seen.

Read full story
2 comments

The Most Romantic Restaurants in New Jersey

In a state that is brimming with restaurants, it can be hard to discern which ones are worth the trip. That's why we put together this guide to some of New Jersey's best, and most romantic restaurants.

Read full story
1 comments
Philadelphia, PA

8 Stunning Natural Wonders Close to Philadelphia for an Epic Summer Adventure

Living in the city can sometimes take a toll on you, especially in the Summer months. Fortunately, Philly's location affords easy access to many other exciting, yet relaxing destinations.

Read full story
1 comments
Massachusetts State

These Hidden Gems in Massachusetts are Bucket List Worthy

If you’re looking for one of the most picturesque states in the US, look no further than Massachusetts. Here, you’ll discover charming towns, beautiful landscapes, and plenty of history.

Read full story
2 comments

8 Lesser-Known State Parks in New York that will Amaze you

Letchworth, Niagra Falls, Bear Mountain—even if you only just arrived in New York, we probably don't need to tell you these are all must-see state parks, they're also popular and crowded.

Read full story
7 comments
Queens, NY

12 Places in Queens you Must See Before you Die

Overshadowed by Brooklyn and Manhattan, Queens oftentimes does not get the credit it deserves for being the cultural hub that it truly is. But make no mistake, Queens is by far the most diverse borough in New York City and is packed with tranquil parks, interesting museums, delicious restaurants – and lots more.

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

7 Free things to do in NYC this Week

New York City is undoubtedly one of the most expensive cities in the country, but that doesn't mean you have to spend a fortune experiencing all the city has to offer. Whether it is a visit to a beautiful park, tour, or museum trip, New York City has plenty of free things to do. Keep reading to learn more about all the different ways to see NYC on a budget.

Read full story
1 comments
Pennsylvania State

7 Hidden PA Waterfalls You Must See

There’s something about Pennsylvania's most beautiful waterfalls that makes them worth the chase, whether it's a road trip to a new destination or just a day trip hike at a National Park.

Read full story
6 comments
New York City, NY

There's a Japanese Dessert Festival coming to NYC this month

Japan Fes, the organizers of one of the biggest Japanese food festivals in the world, are bringing their epic display to the Upper West Side this month. Keep reading for everything you need to know about this exciting dive into Japanese culture, just in time for AAPI heritage month.

Read full story
1 comments
Newark, NJ

The 2 fastest-growing Cities in New Jersey

According to theUS Census Bureau, New Jersey is the eleventh most populous state in America, with a population of 9.3 million residents. As a state close to two major cities boasting a gorgeous coastline and mountain ranges to the North, it's no wonder that people like to call the Garden State home.

Read full story
4 comments
Pennsylvania State

7 Hidden Pennsylvania Beaches worth finding this Summer

The Summer is all about relaxing and enjoying the warmer weather outdoors. While PA may not technically border an ocean, there are still some breathtaking lakes throughout the state that provide the perfect beach atmosphere for a sunny day.

Read full story
29 comments
Summit, NJ

The Diners that Define New Jersey

Neon signage, cake display boxes, and always open late—you can't discuss American dining history without mentioning the diner. Although NJ didn't invent the diner, it certainly popularized it. With over 600 scattered across the state, New Jersey contains more diners than any other place in the country.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy