8 Stunning Natural Wonders Close to Philadelphia for an Epic Summer Adventure

Living in the city can sometimes take a toll on you, especially in the Summer months. Fortunately, Philly's location affords easy access to many other exciting, yet relaxing destinations.

Whether you're planning a couples retreat or a fun weekend for the whole family, these scenic getaways have everything you need for a memorable trip.

Laurel Caverns | Farmington, PA

Visit the largest cave in Pennsylvania located just 4 hours away in Farmington, PA. This natural wonder allows visitors to explore a 3-mile underground trail complete with colorful passageways and walkways lined with lanterns. This once-in-a-lifetime experience offers 3 different tour options and is open every day from 9 am to 4 pm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z6RLw_0fiPVy9y00
Laurel CavernsMark Spencer/Unsplash

Pine Creek Gorg | Pine Creek, PA

Often referred to as the Grand Canyon of Pennsylvania, this 47-mile gorge is carved into the Allegheny Plateau and is surrounded by 160,000 acres of forest. Hike, swim, bike, and even spend the weekend at the many nearby lodging options ranging from tenting to cabins with amenities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cMkr6_0fiPVy9y00
Pine Creek State ParkJohn Baker/Unsplash

Island Beach State Park | Berkely Township, NJ

The Jersey Shore sans the raucous crowds and commercialism. Take in all the peace and tranquility in this protected habitat. Island Beach State Park offers 10 miles of shoreline, sand dunes, and maritime forests.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DptA6_0fiPVy9y00
Island Beach State ParkHenry Feinelberg/Unsplash

Nockamixon State Park | Quakertown, PA

Home to a beautiful waterfall and over 20 miles of hiking trails, Nockamixon sits on 1,450 acres. Although swimming in the lake is prohibited, the state park offers visitors tons of other ways to enjoy the water from canoes, motorboats, rowboats, sailboats, paddleboats, and pontoon boat rentals. You can also find picnic tables and charcoal grills in several areas of the park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UetPY_0fiPVy9y00
NockamixonJasmine Lee/Unsplash

Cherry Springs State Park | Coudersport, PA

Looking for the best escape from city life? Look no further than Cherry Springs State Park. This area is so secluded and free from light pollution that it's one of the best places in the North Eastern United States to view the nighttime sky. Head to the Astronomy Observation Field for amazing views of the Milky Way, planets, and hard-to-see astronomical objects and phenomena.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TMdU8_0fiPVy9y00
Cherry Springs State ParkTinely Kane/Unsplash

High Rocks Vista | Pipersville, PA

This scenic spot in Bucks County offers visitors tons of hiking and rock climbing. You can reach the vista by crossing the Mead Ford Bridge to High Rocks Trail. You will continue down the trail until the beautiful vistas suddenly appear. They offer sweeping forest, river, and geological views.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ew5zD_0fiPVy9y00
High Rocks VistaSandy Levy/Unsplash

Deleware Water Gap | Bushkill, PA

Outdoor enthusiasts will love the many miles of hiking trails, beaches, and the array of wildlife at this 70,000-acre park. Arguably the best views of the Deleware Water Gap can be found at Cliff Park. This accessible viewpoint overlooks the Deleware River and McDade Trail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ndc2Y_0fiPVy9y00
Delaware Water GapSongquan Dong/Unsplash

Hawk Mountain Sanctuary | Kempton, PA

A part of the Blue Mountain Ridge, the Hawk Mountain Sanctuary offers an overlook and bird sanctuary. A prime spot to birdwatch, this location sees 20,000 hawks, eagles, and falcons passing through the lookouts during the late summer and fall every year. You can access this point by hiking the Lookout Trail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hHCb8_0fiPVy9y00
Hawk MountainLorraine P./Unsplash

