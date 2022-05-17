These Hidden Gems in Massachusetts are Bucket List Worthy

If you’re looking for one of the most picturesque states in the US, look no further than Massachusetts. Here, you’ll discover charming towns, beautiful landscapes, and plenty of history.

We’ve compiled a list of just a few of the best attractions in the state. Keep reading to find out more about what makes these spots so unique.

The Bridge of Flowers | Shelburne Falls, MA

Built on a former trolley bridge, this beautiful attraction is covered in an array of flowers that change with the seasons. The best months to visit are April through October.

Bridge of Flowers Linda Maverick/Unsplash

Hammond Castle | Gloucester, MA

A Renaissance-style castle that was built in 1929, today, the Hammond Castle serves as a museum featuring a large collection of the estate owner's Roman, Medieval, and Renaissance artifacts. The castle is made up of smaller rooms in addition to a library, war room, kitchen, and even a secret passageway.

Hammond Castle Jenn Jenkinson/Unsplash

The Brattle Book Shop | Boston, MA

Known as one of the oldest and largest bookshops in the country, the Brattle Book Shop is located near the Boston Common. You'll find vintage magazines, used books, and rare editions here. The perfect spot for any book or history lover.

Brattle Book Shop Amy Silver/Unsplash

Aquinnah Cliffs | Martha's Vineyard

One of the most beautiful and popular tourist attractions for those visiting the island of Martha's Vineyard, the Aquinnah Cliffs are picturesque and serene. Visitors can climb to the top of the cliffs to take in sweeping views of the Atlantic Ocean.

Aquinnah Cliffs Gray Malin/Unsplash

Dogtown and Babson Boulder Trail | Gloucester, MA

What sets this hiking trail apart from the rest is its unique rock markers carved with sayings like "never try never win" and "use your head." This hike offers visitors an inspirational dose of wisdom, some fresh air, and at the very least, a unique photo op.

Dogtown and Babson Felicity Sharp/Unsplash

The Bulb River | Sandwich, MA

A beautiful trail of purple hyacinths planted in a formation that resembles a flowing river, this garden is a spectacular sight to see. A perfect place to visit in the Spring, the bulbs usually reach full bloom in early May, around Mother’s Day.

Bulb River Rachael Snow/Unsplash

Modica Way | Cambridge, MA

Located in Central Sq, this walkway is home to an art gallery, graffiti murals, and a beautiful stained glass canopy making Modica Way so much more than just a passage to a parking lot.

Modica Way Shariff Faham/Unsplash

Bancroft Tower Castle | Worcester, MA

Shrouded in beauty and history, the Bancroft Tower Castle was built in the year 1900 to honor George Bancroft, the Secretary of the US Navy. Standing at 56 feet tall, the castle can serve as a dramatic backdrop for photos or just a beautiful place to explore.

Bancroft Tower Jessica Kearny/Unsplash

Mytoi Japanese Gardens | Edgartown, MA

Located on Martha's Vineyard, this preserve contains a small pond, nonnative flowers and plants, and a winding trail. You can access this tranquil sanctuary by taking a ferry to Chappaquiddick Island where it is located.

Mytoi Gardens Ty Gardner/Unsplash

Royalston Falls | Royalston, MA

This 45-foot waterfall is located within the Royalston Falls Nature Preserve, a sprawling 200-acre space filled with natural beauty. Snap pictures from the cable wire fence or down below the gorge.

Royalston Falls Mac Guttenburg/Unsplash

Plimoth Plantation | Plymouth, MA

Take a step back in time when you visit the Plimoth Plantation, an interactive museum experience containing a village that's modeled after 17th-century Indian and Pilgrim houses. You’ll see colonists dressed in authentic garb that will share about their lives in the new world. Visitors can also peek inside the traditional homes to see how they used to live.