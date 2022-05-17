12 Places in Queens you Must See Before you Die

Overshadowed by Brooklyn and Manhattan, Queens oftentimes does not get the credit it deserves for being the cultural hub that it truly is. But make no mistake, Queens is by far the most diverse borough in New York City and is packed with tranquil parks, interesting museums, delicious restaurants – and lots more.

This list is comprised of some of Queens' most iconic landmarks and best attractions that should be on everyone's bucket list. So, whether you're a lifelong resident or have just moved here, be sure to check out these 12 places.

Fort Totten | Totten Ave. &, 15th Rd, Bayside, NY

A hidden abandoned Civil War fort? In the middle of Queens? You read that right. Fort Totten can be found by taking the 7 train to the last stop at Flushing Main Street and then hopping on the Q16 bus to Fort Totten, the final stop. The area today is a city park filled with interesting building ruins, beautiful neo-Gothic buildings, and even a small museum.

Fort Totten Park Olivia Lee/Unsplash

Queens Museum | Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Building, Queens, NY

Founded in 1972, the Queens Museum is known for its iconic permanent exhibition, the Panorama of the City of New York. A room-sized model of the five boroughs that was originally built for the 1964 New York World's Fair. This exhibition alone is reason enough to visit but the museum is also home to other interesting exhibits like artifacts from the World's Fair.

The Welling Court Mural Project | 1-98 Welling Ct, Queens, NY

Located in the Astoria neighborhood of Queens, the Welling Court Mural Project is an ongoing beautification project that allows street artists to showcase their work. A positive cultural statement, new large-scale murals are added here yearly.

Quens Street Art David Villanueva/Unsplash

Gantry Plaza State Park | 4-09 47th Rd, Queens, NY

One of the best places in Queens to soak in all the views of the East River and iconic Midtown Manhattan skyline. This beautiful park offers 12 acres of space, playgrounds, a fishing pier, and tons of places to sit and relax.

Citi Field | 41 Seaver Way, Queens, NY

Updated in 2009, Citi Field is home to tons of restaurants and food stands, the iconic Tom Seaver statue, and some of the best sunset views in the city. You most certainly do not have to be a baseball lover to appreciate this beautiful stadium.

Citi Field Joan S./Unsplash

Queens Botanical Garden | 43-50 Main St, Queens, NY

A beautiful oasis featuring several gardens, an art gallery, and an arboretum. The Queens Botanical Garden offers visitors a tranquil escape from city life.

TWA Hotel at JFK Airport | JFK Airport

This once abandoned landmark building is now home to an exciting display of aviation history through vintage-inspired decor and authentic artifacts. Located inside the TWA hotel near JFK Airport, the exhibit is completely free to view.

TWA Hotel Nick Connors/Unsplash

Socrates Sculpture Park | 32-01 Vernon Blvd, Queens, NY

This park was built on a former landfill site and is now home to many interesting large-scale sculptures and art installations. This unique attraction lets visitors enjoy the outdoors while viewing art you'd find in a museum for free.

Comfortland | 40-09 30th Ave, Astoria, NY

A food lover's paradise. Comfortland represents Queens in a way that no other American restaurant can. Constantly pushing the envelope with unique concoctions and exciting new menu additions, this food stand is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for something unique and absolutely indulgent. Be sure to check out their Instagram page for menu updates and specials.

Monster Cake Gregg Harlow/Burst

Museum of the Moving Image | 36-01 35th Ave, Queens, NY

For any and all pop culture lovers, the Museum of the Moving Image is dedicated to showcasing the creative and technical process that goes into producing, promoting, and presenting films and television shows. Exhibits include work by Jim Henson and The Walking Dead.

Flushing Meadows Corona Park |Between Grand Central Pkwy and, Van Wyck Expy

Home to the most iconic sculpture in Queens, this park was home to two 20th-century World's Fairs and features the infamous Unisphere. This beautifully manicured park is a must-see for anyone traveling to Queens and is one of the most beloved cultural landmarks for lifelong Queens residents.

Unisphere William Overland/Unsplash

Queens Night Market | 4701 111th St, Queens, NY

A sprawling outdoor market featuring food vendors, live entertainment, and local artisans, the Queens Night Market is known as the borough's most diverse community space. The market is open every Saturday in the Summer and the vendors change weekly. Expect a robust range of options from pork buns to pie crust cookies.