Queens, NY

12 Places in Queens you Must See Before you Die

Travel Maven

Overshadowed by Brooklyn and Manhattan, Queens oftentimes does not get the credit it deserves for being the cultural hub that it truly is. But make no mistake, Queens is by far the most diverse borough in New York City and is packed with tranquil parks, interesting museums, delicious restaurants – and lots more.

This list is comprised of some of Queens' most iconic landmarks and best attractions that should be on everyone's bucket list. So, whether you're a lifelong resident or have just moved here, be sure to check out these 12 places.

Fort Totten | Totten Ave. &, 15th Rd, Bayside, NY

A hidden abandoned Civil War fort? In the middle of Queens? You read that right. Fort Totten can be found by taking the 7 train to the last stop at Flushing Main Street and then hopping on the Q16 bus to Fort Totten, the final stop. The area today is a city park filled with interesting building ruins, beautiful neo-Gothic buildings, and even a small museum.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Uzsx_0fh7x89d00
Fort Totten ParkOlivia Lee/Unsplash

Queens Museum | Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Building, Queens, NY

Founded in 1972, the Queens Museum is known for its iconic permanent exhibition, the Panorama of the City of New York. A room-sized model of the five boroughs that was originally built for the 1964 New York World's Fair. This exhibition alone is reason enough to visit but the museum is also home to other interesting exhibits like artifacts from the World's Fair.

The Welling Court Mural Project | 1-98 Welling Ct, Queens, NY

Located in the Astoria neighborhood of Queens, the Welling Court Mural Project is an ongoing beautification project that allows street artists to showcase their work. A positive cultural statement, new large-scale murals are added here yearly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oPJlr_0fh7x89d00
Quens Street ArtDavid Villanueva/Unsplash

Gantry Plaza State Park | 4-09 47th Rd, Queens, NY

One of the best places in Queens to soak in all the views of the East River and iconic Midtown Manhattan skyline. This beautiful park offers 12 acres of space, playgrounds, a fishing pier, and tons of places to sit and relax.

Citi Field | 41 Seaver Way, Queens, NY

Updated in 2009, Citi Field is home to tons of restaurants and food stands, the iconic Tom Seaver statue, and some of the best sunset views in the city. You most certainly do not have to be a baseball lover to appreciate this beautiful stadium.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KNZ5f_0fh7x89d00
Citi FieldJoan S./Unsplash

Queens Botanical Garden | 43-50 Main St, Queens, NY

A beautiful oasis featuring several gardens, an art gallery, and an arboretum. The Queens Botanical Garden offers visitors a tranquil escape from city life.

TWA Hotel at JFK Airport | JFK Airport

This once abandoned landmark building is now home to an exciting display of aviation history through vintage-inspired decor and authentic artifacts. Located inside the TWA hotel near JFK Airport, the exhibit is completely free to view.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YZe5p_0fh7x89d00
TWA HotelNick Connors/Unsplash

Socrates Sculpture Park | 32-01 Vernon Blvd, Queens, NY

This park was built on a former landfill site and is now home to many interesting large-scale sculptures and art installations. This unique attraction lets visitors enjoy the outdoors while viewing art you'd find in a museum for free.

Comfortland | 40-09 30th Ave, Astoria, NY

A food lover's paradise. Comfortland represents Queens in a way that no other American restaurant can. Constantly pushing the envelope with unique concoctions and exciting new menu additions, this food stand is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for something unique and absolutely indulgent. Be sure to check out their Instagram page for menu updates and specials.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DF0Lf_0fh7x89d00
Monster CakeGregg Harlow/Burst

Museum of the Moving Image | 36-01 35th Ave, Queens, NY

For any and all pop culture lovers, the Museum of the Moving Image is dedicated to showcasing the creative and technical process that goes into producing, promoting, and presenting films and television shows. Exhibits include work by Jim Henson and The Walking Dead.

Flushing Meadows Corona Park |Between Grand Central Pkwy and, Van Wyck Expy

Home to the most iconic sculpture in Queens, this park was home to two 20th-century World's Fairs and features the infamous Unisphere. This beautifully manicured park is a must-see for anyone traveling to Queens and is one of the most beloved cultural landmarks for lifelong Queens residents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n1C0T_0fh7x89d00
UnisphereWilliam Overland/Unsplash

Queens Night Market | 4701 111th St, Queens, NY

A sprawling outdoor market featuring food vendors, live entertainment, and local artisans, the Queens Night Market is known as the borough's most diverse community space. The market is open every Saturday in the Summer and the vendors change weekly. Expect a robust range of options from pork buns to pie crust cookies.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# queens# nyc# things to do# parks# new york

Comments / 2

Published by

food + travel guides in your state and beyond.

New Jersey State
4346 followers

More from Travel Maven

Pittsburgh, PA

6 Hidden Places to Explore in Pittsburgh

There's so much to see and do here in Pittsburgh, from chowing down on Potato Patch fries, to touring the Carnegie Museum of Natural History, there's certainly no shortage of cool places to explore. Alternatively, there are dozens of lesser-known, hidden gems to check out around the city.

Read full story
2 comments
Nassau County, NY

7 New Restaurants to check out in Nassau County this Weekend

Long Island is rich, not only in scenic nautical views but in culinary delights as well. With the weekend finally here, now is the perfect time to try some of Long Island's most recently opened restaurants. Whether you're looking for a vibey dinner spot or just a quick place to stop in to grab lunch, this article will walk you through some of the best new spots to try.

Read full story
Connecticut State

The 2 fastest-growing Cities in Connecticut

According to the US Census Bureau, Connecticut is the 29th most populous state in America, with a population of 3.6 million residents. As a state close to two major cities boasting a gorgeous coastline and mountain ranges to the North, it's no wonder that people like to call the Constitution State home.

Read full story
6 comments
Brooklyn, NY

7 Hidden places to explore in Brooklyn

There is plenty to discover in New York City's most populous borough. Between its world-class dining and nightlife scene, coveted skyline views, and diverse neighborhoods, Brooklyn has earned an admirable reputation. But make no mistake, Brooklyn is still teeming with secret hidden gems shrouded from the public eye.

Read full story
2 comments

7 of the Best Farmers' Markets in New Jersey

Shopping farmers' markets are an excellent way to enjoy the outdoors and support local businesses. On top of that, buying food locally is more environmentally friendly, fresher tasting, and contributes to a healthier diet.

Read full story
6 comments

The Top Ranked Jersey Shore Beaches According to U.S. News & World Report

The Jersey Shore is an area comprised of nearly 130 miles of beautiful coastline and some of the most beautiful beaches in the North East. With such a diverse range of options, it can be hard to decide which beach is the best. These rankings are based on amenities, coastline mileage, and the surrounding boardwalk area.

Read full story
1 comments
Westchester County, NY

Westchester County's most Beautiful Restaurants

Located just north of New York City, Westchester is often overshadowed when it comes to dining. But make no mistake, Westchester's culinary scene is diverse and rich with options.

Read full story

Inside the 5 most expensive homes on the market right now in N.J.

A house-hunting checklist might include an open kitchen, a spare bedroom for guests, and a nice backyard when it comes to the average buyer. However, the world's 1% can afford to be a little fussier with their non-negotiables. With eight-figure price tags, waterfront views, and an array of lavish amenities, these stunning estates are some of the most expensive properties New Jersey has ever seen.

Read full story
2 comments

The Most Romantic Restaurants in New Jersey

In a state that is brimming with restaurants, it can be hard to discern which ones are worth the trip. That's why we put together this guide to some of New Jersey's best, and most romantic restaurants.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Where to Find 10 of the Most Incredible Views in New York State

There is no denying that New York is a beautiful place. From crystal clear lakes, mountain vistas, and historic monuments, absolutely every county in this state has something unique and beautiful to feast your eyes on.

Read full story
2 comments
Philadelphia, PA

8 Stunning Natural Wonders Close to Philadelphia for an Epic Summer Adventure

Living in the city can sometimes take a toll on you, especially in the Summer months. Fortunately, Philly's location affords easy access to many other exciting, yet relaxing destinations.

Read full story
1 comments
Massachusetts State

These Hidden Gems in Massachusetts are Bucket List Worthy

If you’re looking for one of the most picturesque states in the US, look no further than Massachusetts. Here, you’ll discover charming towns, beautiful landscapes, and plenty of history.

Read full story
2 comments

8 Lesser-Known State Parks in New York that will Amaze you

Letchworth, Niagra Falls, Bear Mountain—even if you only just arrived in New York, we probably don't need to tell you these are all must-see state parks, they're also popular and crowded.

Read full story
7 comments
New York City, NY

7 Free things to do in NYC this Week

New York City is undoubtedly one of the most expensive cities in the country, but that doesn't mean you have to spend a fortune experiencing all the city has to offer. Whether it is a visit to a beautiful park, tour, or museum trip, New York City has plenty of free things to do. Keep reading to learn more about all the different ways to see NYC on a budget.

Read full story
1 comments
Pennsylvania State

7 Hidden PA Waterfalls You Must See

There’s something about Pennsylvania's most beautiful waterfalls that makes them worth the chase, whether it's a road trip to a new destination or just a day trip hike at a National Park.

Read full story
6 comments
New York City, NY

There's a Japanese Dessert Festival coming to NYC this month

Japan Fes, the organizers of one of the biggest Japanese food festivals in the world, are bringing their epic display to the Upper West Side this month. Keep reading for everything you need to know about this exciting dive into Japanese culture, just in time for AAPI heritage month.

Read full story
1 comments
Newark, NJ

The 2 fastest-growing Cities in New Jersey

According to theUS Census Bureau, New Jersey is the eleventh most populous state in America, with a population of 9.3 million residents. As a state close to two major cities boasting a gorgeous coastline and mountain ranges to the North, it's no wonder that people like to call the Garden State home.

Read full story
4 comments
Pennsylvania State

7 Hidden Pennsylvania Beaches worth finding this Summer

The Summer is all about relaxing and enjoying the warmer weather outdoors. While PA may not technically border an ocean, there are still some breathtaking lakes throughout the state that provide the perfect beach atmosphere for a sunny day.

Read full story
29 comments
Summit, NJ

The Diners that Define New Jersey

Neon signage, cake display boxes, and always open late—you can't discuss American dining history without mentioning the diner. Although NJ didn't invent the diner, it certainly popularized it. With over 600 scattered across the state, New Jersey contains more diners than any other place in the country.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy