7 Hidden PA Waterfalls You Must See

There’s something about Pennsylvania's most beautiful waterfalls that makes them worth the chase, whether it's a road trip to a new destination or just a day trip hike at a National Park.

No matter where in the state you're located there are plenty of places where you can get close to nature and see some spectacular waterfalls.

Read further to find out about some of the most beautiful waterfalls hidden right here in PA.

Dingmans Falls | Dingmans Ferry, PA

A hiking trail of boardwalks leads to this beautiful scenic waterfall hidden in the woods. Almost immediately after crossing onto the walking bridge, you'll notice Silverthread Falls on your right side. A narrow but tall 80-foot waterfall. Keep walking ahead, slightly uphill and you'll be met with the stunning Dingmans Falls, the second-highest waterfall in PA.

Dingmans Falls Pk Hemsley/Unsplash

Fall Brook Falls | Salt Springs State Park, Montrose, PA

Located near the coal mining ghost town of Fall Brook, the trail to this waterfall begins at the gated State Forest Rd. From there you'll cross an old stone bridge, after about 5 minutes of walking you'll begin to hear the falls. Continue to hike downhill until you get to stream level for the best views of this stunning waterfall.

Fall Brook Leone Oui/Unsplash

Little Falls | Promised Land State Park, Greentown PA

This gorgeous trail, located along a stream, takes about an hour to hike in its entirety. You will pass several smaller waterfalls before you reach the 10-foot tall Little Falls, located at the furthest point from the parking lot.

Little Falls Hanna Stone/Unsplash

Logan Falls | Allegheny National Forest, Sheffield, PA

This trail is less than a mile long but still relatively challenging. The hike to the top via the Logan Falls Trail is well worth the view of the stunning cascading waterfall that spans 12 feet tall.

Logan Falls Mary Bell/Unsplash

Raymondskill Falls | Delaware Water Gap, Milford, PA

This three-tiered waterfall is the tallest in Pennsylvania. This waterfall can be accessed via the Raymondskill Falls Traill, located by the Hackers Trailhead parking lots. You'll walk a quarter of a mile before stumbling upon this beauty. Head to the lower viewing area for the most optimal picture opportunities.

Raymondskills Falls Henry Feinelberg/Unsplash

Cucumber Falls | Ohiopyle State Park, Ohiopyle, PA

Cascading over a 30-foot drop, Cucumber Falls is one of the most majestic waterfalls in the state. Thankfully, finding this waterfall is not difficult. Park by the small parking area at the Cucumber Falls trailhead. Walk the trail for just a few minutes and soon you'll spot Cucumber Falls.

Cucumber Falls Jenny Smith/Unsplash

Ganoga Falls | Ricketts Glen State Park, Sweet Valley, PA

Hike the Ganoga Glen Trail downstream for about half a mile to view this spectacular natural wonder. This 94-foot-tall waterfall is unique in that it cascades in two distinct sections. The top half is a steep and narrow slide that fans out. The bottom half is much wider.