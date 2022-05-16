7 Free things to do in NYC this Week

New York City is undoubtedly one of the most expensive cities in the country, but that doesn't mean you have to spend a fortune experiencing all the city has to offer.

Whether it is a visit to a beautiful park, tour, or museum trip, New York City has plenty of free things to do. Keep reading to learn more about all the different ways to see NYC on a budget.

Piano in the Park | Bryant Park

Gather around the cafe-style tables and chairs outside at Bryant Park and take in the wonderful sounds of NYC's finest ragtime, stride, and jazz musicians. This week's performances include Luiz Simas and Terry Waldo's Gotham City Band.

Socrates Sculpture Park | 32-01 Vernon Blvd, Queens, NY

Open every day from 9 am to sunset, the sculpture park is a great way to spend time outdoors and see some incredible art. Exhibits are rotated every season and include large-scale statues and art inspired by nature. This is also a great place to take in views of the waterfront and Manhattan skyline.

Socrates Sculpture Park Sarah Adams/Unsplash

Brooklyn Brewery Tour | 79 N 11th St, Brooklyn, NY

Visit one of NYC's most iconic microbreweries any Sunday from 1 pm to 6 pm and enjoy a free tour that offers visitors an inside look at the creation process. Be sure to check out the surrounding areas of Williamsburg and Greenpoint while you're there.

High Line | 34th St- Gansevoort St, Manhattan

This linear park offers unique views of the West Side of Manhattan, interesting sculptures, and a little taste of history. Somewhat like an outdoor museum, the High Line was built on an abandoned railroad. The park is open daily from 7 am to 10 pm.

High Line Sean Connors/Unsplash

Central Park Dance Skating | Bethesda Terrace and Fountain

Enjoy a free skate and dance party in Central Park hosted by a live DJ. Whether you have roller skates or not, this dance party is a great way to practice skating, enjoy live music, and have fun. This event takes place on Saturdays and Sundays. The vibes at Skate Circle are always upbeat and lively.

Free Workout Classes | Throughout NYC

Shape Up is a free NYC program that allows visitors and residents the chance to partake in high-energy workouts without the pricey gym membership. There are always various workout classes taking place every day throughout Manhattan, Brooklyn, the Bronx, and Queens. For a full list of calendar events, visit their site here.

Free Yoga Class Greg Forester/Unsplash

Chelsea Art Galleries | Chelsea Neighborhood, Manhattan

There are tons of art galleries located in the stylish neighborhood of Chelsea. Some of the best-known galleries include the Gagosian Gallery, the Marianne Boesky Gallery, and the Taglialatella Galeries. Entry tickets are not required.