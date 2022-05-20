7 of the Best Farmers' Markets in New Jersey

Shopping farmers' markets are an excellent way to enjoy the outdoors and support local businesses.

On top of that, buying food locally is more environmentally friendly, fresher tasting, and contributes to a healthier diet.

Because of this, we’ve rounded up some of the best NJ farmers' markets to check out this season. Keep reading to find out more about what vendors you can expect to see.

Ramsey Farmers' Market | Ramsey, NJ

Both an indoor and outdoor farmers' market, Ramsey is open year-round and features over 40 vendors. Choose from local favorites like Spice it Up, Valley Shepherd Creamery, and The Krakus Deli where you can grab some authentic pierogies and stuffed cabbage. The market is open on Sundays from 9 am to 2 pm in the Summer.

Outdoor Farmers' Market Dane Deaner/Unsplash

Galleria Red Bank Farmers' Market | Red Bank, NJ

A large farmers' market with a wide variety of produce, local bites, and unique crafts. Vendors change weekly and range from ice cream to seafood and Italian restaurants like the infamous Your Sister's Balls food truck specializing in calzones, and of course, meatballs. The market is open every Sunday from 9 am to 2 pm until mid-November.

Brick Farmers' Market | Brick, NJ

A place to find both local produce and artisans and crafters, Brick Farmers' Market features over 50 vendors. Choose from baked goods from places like Sweet Spot Donuts, or natural, hand-crafted wine from Cream Ridge Winery. The market is open from 8 am to 2 pm on Saturdays.

Fresh Produce Ashley Winkler/Unsplash

Columbus Farmers' Market | Columbus, NJ

One of the biggest farmers' markets in the state, Columbus offers an indoor market, outdoor flea market, produce row, and an Amish market. Some vendors you can expect to see include Dutch Pretzel, Riehl's Deli and Subs, and Stoltzfus Bar-B-Que. For a list of all market hours, check their website here.

Downtown Wildwood Farmers' Market | Wildwood, NJ

Open from Memorial Day to Labor Day, the Wildwood Farmers' Market is the perfect place to spend a Saturday in the Summer. There are over 60 vendors here selling things like baked goods, jewelry, and farm produce.

Historic Downtown Jersey City Farmers' Market | Jersey City, NJ

Take in the beautiful cobbled streets and mural painted buildings as you shop the 20+ vendors that are located here. You'll find this farmers' market conveniently located in Downtown Jersey City near the Grove Street PATH station. Some featured vendors include Stony Hill Farms, That Pasta Club, and Bang Cookies. The market is open every Monday and Thursday from 4 pm to 8 pm.

Berlin Farmers' Market | Berlin, NJ

An indoor and outdoor farmers' market boasting over 70 vendors. You'll find a variety of different goods here from Amish desserts and seafood to furniture and clothes. No matter what you are looking for, Berlin Farmers' Market most likely has it. They are open Thursdays through Sundays from 9 am to 8 pm and until 6 pm on Sundays.