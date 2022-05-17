8 Lesser-Known State Parks in New York that will Amaze you

Letchworth, Niagra Falls, Bear Mountain—even if you only just arrived in New York, we probably don't need to tell you these are all must-see state parks, they're also popular and crowded.

That's why we decided to put together a list of the lesser-known parks in the state. So you can relax and enjoy your time in nature without having to worry about large crowds and the unwanted noise that comes with it.

Point Au Roche State Park | Plattsburgh, NY

Located along the shore of the beautiful Lake Champlain, this park is home to a mixture of open and forested areas, most of which are completely natural and undeveloped. Enjoy lake views at the sandy beach, scenic hiking and biking trails, and over 60 mooring sites.

Point Au Roche Linsey Reed/Unsplash

Fillmore Glen State Park | Moravia, NY

Located in the Finger Lakes region, Fillmore Glen is a gorgeous state park that is rich in natural beauty. From unique rock formations to over 5 waterfalls, its hiking trails offer spectacular views. The park also offers 60 campsites, a stream-fed swimming pool, and, in the winter, hiking, cross-country skiing, and snowmobiling are permitted on unplowed roads.

Fillmore Glen Simon Urinz/Unsplash

Cherry Plain State Park | Petersburg, NY

A quiet alternative to the other state parks in this region, Cherry Plain is nestled on the Black River Pond and features beautiful beaches, picnic grounds, boat launches, and plenty of hiking trails.

Cherry Plain Greg Haskell/ Unsplash

Allegheny State Park | Salamanca, NY

Located in Southwestern NY, Allegheny is a 65,000-acre park most known for its valleys, fall foliage, and wildlife. Visitors looking to stay for a weekend retreat are able to choose from over 424 campsites and 375 charming wooden cabins.

Allegany State Park Russo Marks/Unsplash

Stony Brook State Park | Dansville, NY

Explore waterfalls and the beautiful rolling hills of Western NY as you hike the trails at Stony Brook. This park is home to playgrounds, swimming areas, and plenty of public courts to play volleyball, basketball, and tennis.

Stony Brook State Park John Segal/Unsplash

Wildwood State Park | Wading River, NY

Located on Long Island, this secluded state park is bordered by the Long Island Sound giving guests the option to relax on the beach or take in all the beauty that the hiking trails have to offer.

Wildwood Aaron Daniels/Unsplash

Robert H. Treman State Park | Ithaca, NY

Winding trails that follow the rugged gorge landscape of the Finger Lakes Region, Treman State Park offers guests a multitude of sights. From 12 different waterfalls to unique rock formations, creeks, and a beautiful sandy beach. Robert H. Treman State Park truly has it all.

Robert H Treman Hannah Roberts/Unsplash

Grafton Lakes State Park | Grafton, NY

Located on a mountain ridge, Grafton Lakes gives visitors a unique perspective of the Taconic and Hudson Valleys. With lots of different bodies of water and trails everywhere for hiking, riding bikes, horses, and even four-wheeling, there are plenty of activities for everyone in the family to enjoy here.