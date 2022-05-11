7 Hidden places to explore in Brooklyn

There is plenty to discover in New York City's most populous borough. Between its world-class dining and nightlife scene, Brooklyn has earned an admirable reputation, but make no mistake, Brooklyn is still teeming with secret hidden gems shrouded from the public eye.

Reference this list the next time you're in the mood to adventure around the city blocks and uncover some new and exciting places.

The Ravine | Prospect Park, Park Slope

One of the most serene places in the city, you can find this hidden hiking trail in between Long Meadow and Nethermeade in the middle of the park. The waterfalls were designed to mimic the landscape of the Adirondacks in Upstate New York.

Ravine Max Jackson/Unsplash

Sunshine Laundromat | 860 Manhattan Ave, Greenpoint

A laundromat, bar, art museum, and pinball emporium all in one? That's right. This bar looks like any ordinary laundromat from the outside. Step inside, and you'll quickly realize this hidden spot is every arcade game lover's dream. Enter through a door in the back of the laundromat, Sunshine is open until 2 am Monday through Thursday and 4 am Friday and Saturday.

House of Wax | 445 Albee Sq W, Downtown Brooklyn

This unusual late-night spot is known for its hidden location, macabre theme, and superb cocktails. Tucked away in a completely nondescript building, once inside you'll find an impressive collection of turn-of-the-century anatomical wax figures last seen in Berling during the 1920s.

House of Wax Steven S/Unsplash

Brooklyn Townhouse Secret Subway Exit | 58 Joralemon St, Brooklyn Heights

A historic townhouse that is also a secret subway exit and shaft house owned by the MTA. You'll notice the windows of this home are purposely painted pitch black giving this quaint street an ominous vibe.

Le Boudoir | 135 Atlantic Ave, Cobble Hill

Styled after Marie Antoinette's chambers, this cozy speakeasy bar offers cocktails, food, and live jazz music. You can find this hidden gem underneath Chez Moi, a laid-back French restaurant.

City Reliquary | 370 Metropolitan Ave, Williamsburg

Often discovered by accident, this tiny building looks much more like a bodega than it does an actual museum. A trip here is never boring. Inside you'll find an unusual collection of cultural and historical relics celebrating the history of New York City. Including, but not limited to; coins, trinkets, subway tokens, and even a shrine to baseball legend Jackie Robinson.

City Reliquary Karina Campos/Unsplash

Dick and Janes | 266 Adelphi St, Fort Greene

Hidden behind an unmarked door, Dick and Janes is a speakeasy-style bar and restaurant featuring an old-school, no-frills interior. Come for the cocktails and stay for the awesome atmosphere.