10 Bucket-list Worthy Restaurants to try in Pennsylvania

When it comes to dining out, it can be easy to fall into routines– always heading to our favorite places, and never giving something new a try.

If you're looking to shake things up a bit, make sure to check out these unique restaurants listed below. Each one promises delicious food and a memorable experience.

Tree Tops Restaurant | Acme

Located just 15 miles from Frank Lloyd Wright's Fallingwater, comes another architectural landmark called Polymath Park. The park is home to Tree Tops Restuarant, a building constructed in relation to the nature surrounding it. Completely surrounded by the forest, you'll be able to dine in your own personal treehouse.

Treetops Kelly Lane/Unsplash

Top of the 80s | Hazelton

Take in all the scenic views as you dine at this unique restaurant located across from a mountain. Their dining area overlooks the Conyngham Valley and is located where I-80 and I-81 intersect. Best described as a casual fine dining experience, Top of the 80s serves a mix of seafood and Italian classics.

Top of the 80s Benjamin Glasser/Unsplash

Talula's Garden | Philadelphia

Set in a summer garden, Talula's celebrates all things local. This farmhouse-chic restaurant is not only beautiful, but it's also delicious. Find a mix of healthy and indulgent options on their brunch menu and a fusion of Italian and Southern-style cooking on their dinner menu.

Talula's Jordan Smith/Unsplash

Asiago's Tuscan Italian Restaurant | Johnstown

Located atop the Johnstown Inclined Plane, you will enjoy your dinner overlooking an incredible view here at Asiago's. The menu features Tuscan favorites from bruschetta and calamari to chicken marsala and fettuccine alfredo.

Asiago's Kaitlyn Connors/Unsplash

Shady Maple Smorgasbord | East Earl

This Pensylvania Dutch comfort food restaurant is one of a kind. Featuring 200 feet of an all-you-can-eat style buffet, make sure to come hungry. Prices vary from $12.99 for breakfast and go up to $26.99 for dinner. Seniors eat at a 10% discount while children can enjoy a 50% discount. Menu offerings include mains like salmon, NY strip, beef, and fried shrimp, with tons of sides and of course, dessert.

Buffet Style Dining Mche Lee/Unsplash

The Church Brew Works | Pittsburgh

Not many restaurants and bars can say they've been built inside a cathedral. But, Brew Works can. This loft space serves up hand-crafted brews and a smattering of German-style cuisine from bratwurst to pretzels.

Brew Works Rocky Daniels/Unsplash

The Big Mac Museum | Irwin

This quirky roadside attraction was built to celebrate the invention of the Big Mac burger, served for the first time right outside of Pittsburgh in the 1960s. This fully functioning McDonald's restaurant doubles as a mini-museum filled with memorabilia and a 14-foot-tall Big Mac statue.

Big Mac Lucy Davis/Unsplash

The Melting Pot | Various Locations

This popular fondue chain is an absolute must-try. You'll be served a pot of melted cheese or chocolate and a variety of different dippable food options like fruit and bread. Their menu also offers a wide range of entrees. A great spot to head to for a special event like an anniversary, melting pot offers guests "special-occasion" packages designed specifically for your night out.

Fodue Bella Fontaine/Unsplash

KPOD | Philadelphia

KPOD is a delightful celebration of Asian cuisine. This vibrant restaurant will have you feeling like you traveled into the future. The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner and offers a unique list of cocktails.

KPOD Bridget Varney/Unsplash

Madison House 1757 | Fairfield

One of the oldest restaurants in the state, Pennsylvanians have been enjoying the fare at Madison House for over 259 years. Take a step back in time when you pay a visit to this charming inn located just outside Gettysburg. The restaurant offers a beautiful outdoor dining experience and a farm-to-table menu.