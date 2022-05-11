Everything you need to know about the Public Beach opening in Manhattan

Back in early 2019, the firm behind projects like the High Line and Domino Park got approval to begin construction on a new and exciting project titled the Gansevoort Peninsula.

The Peninsula, located along the Hudson River near pier 53 in the West Village, will become Manhattan's first public beach.

Construction has been heavily delayed due to the pandemic. However, as of recent reports, it looks as if progress is finally underway and is anticipated to open by the end of next year in 2023.

The 5.65-acre space will cost $70 million and is being partly funded by the city. The beach space will give New Yorkers an opportunity to enjoy the sand and water without having to travel outside the island. The peninsula may potentially cut down on overcrowding on mass transit and summer traffic.

Hudson River Piers Emily Failes/Unsplash

According to the official project website, it looks as if the actual beach area will be limited in space. A soccer field will take up most of the space on the Penisula. In the middle, it appears there will be a shaded park complete with walkways and sitting areas. The park will then open up into a sand-covered beach complete with strategically planted trees for natural shade. In front of the beach, there appears to be a rock ledge with built-in stone benches where guests can also sit, relax, and take in the riverfront views.

There will also be a point on the southern edge of the Penisula that will provide River access to kayakers and other small boaters.

Beachgoers may also notice a peculiar-looking sculpture located by the water. This interesting public art installation titled: Day’s End , by artist David Hammons, will be donated to the park by the Whitney Museum of American Art. It is inspired by Gordon Matta-Clark’s 1975 artwork that was once located in the same location. A homage to the "old New York," the sculpture resembles an abandoned pier shed. You can read more about this piece here.

For more information and updates on when the beach will open to the public, you can follow the official Hudson River Park Twitter page located here.