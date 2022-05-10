American Dream announces a new Reality-Defying Experience opening in 2022

Get ready for a new and exciting attraction scheduled to open in late 2022 at the mega entertainment complex that is the American Dream mall in East Rutherford, NJ.

The concept is described as "an experience that will open up new perspectives and touch the hearts and minds of those who wish to truly challenge their senses." according to Harris Douros, the C.E.O. of Paradox Museums. The museum currently has other locations open in Europe, in the cities of Oslo, Norway, and Stockholm, Sweden.

Paradox Museum in Sweden Kim Carlsson/Unsplash

The up-and-coming attraction will be opened to guests of all ages and will feature a series of more than 70 paradox-based exhibits that will trick the eye and bend the mind over a span of 11,000 square feet.

The purpose behind the museum will be to provide guests with an explanation of the science that goes into its enigmatic views and fun photo opportunities. The museum hopes to serve not only as an educational experience, but one that is exciting and interactive as well.

American Dream C.E.O. Don Ghermezian has stated, “American Dream embraces big ideas and immersive experiences that inspire the imaginations of guests of all ages, and we could not be more excited to welcome Paradox Museum. With the scope of a venue like American Dream, we have a unique opportunity here to engage guests through interactive exhibits and moments of thrilling discovery.”

The Paradox Museum will join a host of already open attractions. From shopping and dining options to the DreamWorks Water Park, Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park, SeaLife Aquarium, ice skating rink, Big Snow indoor ski slope, Toys R Us flagship store, mini-golf course, and giant observation wheel, Which, together, span more than three million square feet.

The museum will also be the fifth addition to a list of attractions that are slated to open soon. Among them are an escape room, race track, climbing course, 7D ride, and hall of fame venue.

For more information on the Paradox Museum, you can visit their official website here.