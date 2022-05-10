8 Places in New York State you Must See Before you Die

New York State is historic, iconic, and most of all, beautiful.

From Niagra Falls in the West to the sandy beaches of Long Island in the East. There is no denying that New York is a state that's brimming with beautiful places to see.

Stumped on where to start? Reference this handy guide comprised of bucket list-worthy destinations for some help in planning your next trip or weekend getaway.

Opus 40 | Saugerties, NY

A sculpture park and museum located in Upstate NY, Opus 40 features 55 acres of meadows, forested paths, and bluestone quarries. Perfect for a day trip, the park is open 5 days a week from April to November. You can buy tickets online here.

Opus 40 Oliver Katz/Unsplash

Watkins Glen State Park | Watkins Glen, NY

An absolutely breathtaking state park located in the Finger Lakes Region, Watkins Glen will leave you spellbound with its ethereal scenery. It takes about 2 to 3 hours to walk through the park in its entirety. Hike through caves, around waterfalls, and over bridges, as you enjoy your time outdoors taking in all the beauty that is this iconic natural wonder.

Watkins Glen Catia Dombaxe/Unsplash

City Hall Station | Manhattan, NY

This abandoned subway station was the very first to open back in 1904. It closed in 1945. Since then, it has remained pristine despite its abandonment. To see this hidden gem you must ride the downtown 6 train and stay on once it reaches its final stop at the Brooklyn Bridge/City Hall station. The train will then make a u-turn through the abandoned station.

City Hall Station Trevor Wallace/Unsplash

Ausable Chasm | Ausable Chasm, NY

Known as one of the most popular attractions of the Adirondack Mountains, Ausable is often referred to as the Grand Canyon of New York. There are many different tours offered here. Depending on your preference, you can choose to go rock climbing, rafting, tubing, rappelling, camping, hiking, and so much more.

Ausable Chasm Amy Weiner/Unsplash

Pollelpel Island | Newburgh, NY

Built in the early 1900s, this castle was abandoned back in the 20s and has been decaying ever since. A fascinating place to walk around and explore, walking tours are available from May through October.

Bannerman's Castle Johanna Smith/Unsplash

The Hawk's Nest Lookout | Sparrow Bush, NY

Located high above the Deleware River near Port Jervis, Hawk's Nest is a scenic overlook that provides winding roads and breathtaking views of the Deleware River Valley. Fun fact: Marvel movie Dr. Strange was filmed here.

Lookout Gregg Adelman/Unsplash

Niagara Falls | Niagara Falls, NY

Known for its jaw-dropping scenic beauty, Niagra Falls is something every New Yorker should see at least once in their lifetime. Hike the gorge, explore the scenic parkway, or relax on the Niagra Wine Trail while you're there.

Niagara Falls Kalen Emsley

Six Mile Creek | Ithaca, NY

This gorge is a diverse ecological area consisting of streams, gorges, waterfalls, marshland, and forest. Considered a moderately challenging route, it takes an average of 1 h 43 min to complete. Here you will find a gorgeous waterfall and a watermill that is slowly being reclaimed by nature.