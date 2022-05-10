Hopatcong Councilman calls Urban Students 'crack heads' in a recent Facebook post

According to recent reports, a borough councilman has come forth and apologized for a since-deleted Facebook post in which he refers to students in urban NJ school districts as "crack heads" The post was criticizing Gov. Phil Murphy and the state's school funding formula.

Facebook Joshua Hoehene/Unsplash

Elected to the Hopatcong Borough Council back in November of 2018, Ryan Smith has served on the board for nearly 4 years. Smith was known to show opposition to the State's adjustment aid cuts to school districts. Last week, he shared an online petition urging officials from the New Jersey Department of Education to reassess the decision on state aid cuts. The petition states that the Hopatcong school district will lose almost $2 million in state aid for the upcoming school year and more than $8 million over a six-year-long period.

The Facebook post, which has now been deleted read: "Sign this petition to implore our Governor to stop raping our school system to support the urban crack heads, $8M of cuts in State Funding is NOT 'We support education.' It is simply forcing our Schools to raise taxes."

After a few hours, Smith significantly edited his post but left the link to the petition. As of this past Sunday, however, he has completely deactivated both his personal Facebook account on which he posted the petition as well as an account he used as a councilman.

Smith has reportedly sent an email to the New Jersey Herald, where he states that he is "sincerely sorry for the language that I used" The comments, he said, stemmed from his feelings as an "irate father" of children in the Hopatcong school district.

"I am upset that Governor Murphy has defunded our schools to the point that our superintendent has cut our school programs to the bare minimum," Smith said. "Faced with future cuts, he will have no alternative but to shut down the schools. He has asked for help. Our Board of Education has raised taxes on a working-class town already stretched to the maximum. What else can he do? Where will our children go to school?"

After a spending plan was approved by Governor Murphy in March, Hopatcong has been faced with the largest percent decrease in state aid among Sussex County school districts for two years in a row now. It has recently seen a 34.26% decrease which is the fourth-highest in the state, and a 27.19% drop.