The Coolest Hidden Bars you must visit in PA

Pennsylvania hides some amazing bars in the most unassuming of places. From the 1920s-themed speakeasies inspired by the Prohibition Era to laundromat fronts and random, unmarked entrances, here are 9 hidden bars to discover.

1 Tippling Place | Philadelphia

Set in a midcentury-style parlor complete with velvet chairs and leather couches, 1 Tippling Place is known for its seasonal and classic cocktails. This bar doesn't seem like much from the outside, and you might miss it if you aren't looking out. However, once inside, you'll be amazed at how sleek and stylish this speakeasy truly is.

The Speakeasy | Pittsburgh

Take a step back to the Prohibition Era at The Speakeasy. Located underneath the lobby stairs of the Omni William Penn Hotel which was once an actual speakeasy. After Prohibition was repealed, the bar became a storage space for decades, until reopening as a bar in 2012. This speakeasy is so authentic that it actually still has its original escape route running along the foundation and up a set of stairs to Oliver Avenue to be used in case of a police raid.

Blind Barber | Philadelphia

Located inside the Hale Building, the Blind Barber is a hidden bar you'll be able to find at the far end of a functioning barbershop. Open from 5 pm till late at night, pop in for a large selection of beer and cocktails.

Blind Barber Bar Greg Haskell/ Unsplash

The Bookstore | Bethlehem

An excellent spot to head to for a date night, The Bookstore features live jazz performances, amazing cocktails, and delicious food. Enter through a hidden entrance in an unassuming book-filled room, there you'll be amazed by the immpecable ambiance and decor that awaits inside.

The Fritz | Allentown

Housed in the basement of the Vault 634 event venue in downtown Allentown, The Fritz offers members exclusive perks once they pay an annual fee of around $150. Guests can enjoy craft cocktails while conversing with friends and enjoying occasional live music, and other events. For more information, you can visit their official Facebook page here.

The Speakeasy Saloon and Resort | Union Dale

A gem hidden in the middle of nowhere, the Speakeasy Saloon is located inside a very unassuming Motel that doesn't look very appealing from the outside. Inside you'll find a rather large and modern restaurant and bar complete with a beautiful fireplace, outdoor tent area, and tons of delicious food and cocktails.

King George Speakeasy | York

This intimate bar and lounge is set inside a Vegas-inspired space. This bar is first come first serve and has a seating capacity of up to 30 people. Enjoy a large selection of wines, beers, and creative cocktails. You can check out their site for upcoming entertainment announcements listed here.

Hop Sing Laundromat | Philadelphia

This swanky hidden bar is located behind a gate at a signless building on Race Street. Voted one of the best bars by GQ Magazine, experience their meticulously made cocktails and stunning candlelit ambiance for yourself the next time you're in Philly.

Hop Sing Laundromat Mike Kinne/Unsplash

Room 33 Speakeasy | Erie

This 1920s-inspired speakeasy features live music, delicious cocktails, and silent films playing on loop. Enter through a bookcase inside what appears to be a bookstore and be swept away by this dimly lit lounge and restaurant.