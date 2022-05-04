These 5 places in NYC will host free concerts all Summer long

Free concerts are one of the many charms of summertime in NYC and they certainly help make the heat a little more bearable.

From classical music in parks to dance and jazz concerts on the river, here is a list of 5 public spaces you'll be able to catch a free concert this Summer. Be sure to follow the links for more information and specific dates and lineups.

Bryant Park

Situated in the heart of midtown Manhattan, Bryant Park has decided to bring back their popular picnic performances starting Friday, May 27th. The series of performances will feature returning favorites, as well as new additions like the New York City Opera, American Symphony Orchestra, and special contemporary dance nights with established and rising artists. For a full list of dates, check out their official site here.

Hudson Yards

For the first time ever, Hudson Yards will be hosting some exciting outdoor concerts this Summer. All of which will be free to attend and enjoy, no tickets necessary. Performances will take place every Wednesday at 6 pm for 10 weeks from June 1st to August 3rd in the Public Square and Gardens. Although the artist list has not yet been released, you can check their official site here for all updates.

Hudson Yards Jason Pischke/Unsplash

Riverside Park South

Summer on the Hudson is a part of Riverside Park & West Harlem Piers Park’s annual outdoor arts & culture festival that takes place every year spanning from 59th street to 153rd street along the Hudson River. The concert series features a mix of musical performances, DJ-hosted dance parties, movie showings, wellness activities, and more. All programs and events are completely free to the public. Seating is limited and available on a first-come, first-serve basis beginning 1 to 2 hours before the event. For a full list of performances, you can view their event calendar here.

West Harlem Piers

West Harlem Piers will also host Summer on the Hudson by featuring their Friday Freshen Up series of musical performances. Every Friday, starting May 27th, the Piers will open to the public at 7 pm and are completely free. For a full list of summer events, check the pier's event calendar here.

West Harlem Piers Park Randy Smith/Unsplash

Fort Tyron Park

The Fort Tryon Park Trust hosts over 300 free, public programs each year. The park features monthly, yearly, and special programs, including fundraising events, fitness programs, garden tours, wildlife programs, movie screenings, and musical performances. This summer the park will be home to the Scandia Symphony Music Festival which will perform every Sunday from 2 pm to 3 pm. You can view their complete event calendar here.