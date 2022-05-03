7 Delicious Foods You'll Only Find in Massachusetts

With a rich colonial history and coastal location, Massachusetts cuisine has a reputation for being seasonal, hearty, and comforting.

From American Chop Suey to Boston Cream Pie, here’s a list of 7 classic Massachusetts foods worth celebrating.

Chow Mein Sandwich

A unique and crunchy noodle-sandwich hybrid, the Chow Mein Sandwich has been a popular Massachusetts South Shore staple for decades. The sandwich peaked in the mid-20th century due to its portability and cheap price. It has remained a regional favorite ever since. The sandwich consists of crunchy deep-fried noodles, morsels of pork, and sautéed vegetables piled into a hamburger bun and doused in gravy. We recommend eating with a fork.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JKxMe_0fRZhElz00
Chow Mein SandwichKim Wong/Unsplash

Boston Cream Pie

A delicious dessert reminiscent of the infamous Boston Cream Donut, the Boston Cream Pie is actually a cake consisting of two layers and filled with rich vanilla custard and topped with a chocolate glaze. This dessert dates back to 1856 from a French chef named Sanzian who worked in the Parker House Hotel in Boston.

Roast Beef Sandwich

A North Shore specialty, the Roast Beef Sandwich may be served hot or cold and come with a variety of different toppings. However, they are traditionally topped with cheese, barbecue sauce, and mayonnaise. Colloquially referred to as a "three-way" by locals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uE36r_0fRZhElz00
Roast Beef SandwichMike Kierstad/Unsplash

American Chop Suey

American Chop Suey is a savory combo of baked pasta, ground beef, and tomato sauce. It's believed that this comfort food dish originated in New England during the 1950s. This dish is heavily influenced by Italian-American cuisine as well as the older style of New England cooking quick and practical meals.

Massachusetts Style Hot Dog

What truly separates the Massachusetts Hot Dog from other regional styles of this popular American dish is not in fact the dog, but actually the bun. This is also the same type of bun used to make lobster rolls. It contains flat sides and is widely split at the top. This unique style of bun was invented in the 1940s after Howard Johnson requested a bun that could “stand upright to better hold clam strips” without falling over. Massachusetts dogs are typically topped with mustard, ketchup, chopped onions, and picalilli.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2idE8F_0fRZhElz00
Massachusetts Style Hot DogKim MacGregor/Unsplash

Boston Baked Beans

An iconic side dish from Boston, this dish got its start in the 17th century when the Native Americans taught the early settlers how to bake beans using bear fat. Today, these starchy baked beans are enriched with syrups similar to molasses in order to tenderize and sweeten them.

Grilled Blueberry Muffins

The ultimate in comfort food, grilled blueberry muffins are savory just as much as they are sweet. Served hot and buttered, be sure to order this staple at the Blueberry Muffin Restaurant in Kingston or Plymouth the next time you're nearby.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KYPGW_0fRZhElz00
Grilled Blueberry MuffinDiana Smith/Unsplash

