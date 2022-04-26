10 of the Most Incredible Views in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania is a great place to rediscover the wonders that nature has to offer. From stunning scenic overlooks to lush forests and hidden waterfalls, This is a guide to a few of Pennsylvania's most beautiful places to visit.

Cherry Springs State Park | Coudersport, PA

This 82-acre state park located in Potter County is home to one of the only designated "dark-sky spots" in the United States. The skies here are the darkest you'll find, which means plenty of opportunities to stargaze and view some incredible constellations without having to use a telescope. The best time to visit is during a new moon phase or when the moon isn't so visible in the sky.

View of the Milky Way Agê Barros/Unsplash

High Knob Overlook | Hillsgrove, PA

One of the most incredible scenic views in all of Pennsylvania, High Knob is located in Sullivan County above Loyalsock State Forest. You can access this overlook from Route 87 or Worlds End Road in the East. The best times to visit are in the Fall or during sunset.

Tioga Reservoir Overlook | Tioga, PA

This overlook features stunning views of the Tioga-Hammond Lakes through a narrow channel. The best part about this overlook is that it's actually very close to a parking lot and it's wheelchair accessible which makes it a great spot to head to if you don't feel like going on a lengthy hike.

Tioga Overlook Alice Trique/Unsplash

Valley Forge State Park | King of Prussia, PA

Take a step back in time as you explore the gorgeous architecture of the 1700s. This National Historic Park is home to trails that connect many monuments and historic structures. One of the most stunning views comes from the Memorial Arch, a monument built to celebrate the arrival of George Washington and the Continental Army during the Revolutionary War.

Hawn's Overlook | Hesston, PA

Located over Raystown Lake, Hawn's Overlook features 180-degree views of one of the largest lakes in Pennsylvania. You can access this overlook by Henderson Overlook Road and make sure to visit before sundown as the park closes once it gets dark.

Overlook Guille Pozzi/Unsplash

Mount Washington | Pittsburgh, PA

One of the most visited neighborhoods in Pittsburgh, and for good reason. Mount Washington offers sweeping views of Pittsburgh's gorgeous skyline. Mount Washington is home to many parks, terrific restaurants, and an iconic viewpoint you can't help but photograph. Chose to hike along one of the inclines or simply sit at Grandview Park to take in all the wonderful views of the city.

McConnells Mills State Park | Portersville, PA

This scenic State Park features a gorge with a restored watermill and bridge that's easily accessible from the road that winds in between large boulders. This State Park is also home to plenty of hiking trails and a waterfall located amongst the Hells Hollow Trail, an easy .5-mile hike.

Mcconnell Mills Jenn Wood/Unsplash

Boathouse Row | Philadelphia, PA

Located along the east bank of the Schuylkill River, Boathouse Row consists of 15 historic, colorfully painted boathouses where some of the region’s greatest athletes train. A beautiful spot to head to during the summertime if you're ever in Philadelphia, you can access this view by canoeing or kayaking along the Schuylkill River Trail. The best time to view is at night, as all the houses light up to create a serene display.

Ricketts Glen State Park | Benton, PA

One of the most scenic parks in all of Pennsylvania, Ricketts Glen is comprised of over 13,000 acres of land. The entire hike is about 7 miles round trip, and it includes amazing views of the forest, rock formations, and lots of waterfalls including the 27-foot Harrison Wright Falls.

Presque Isle State Park | Erie, PA

A summer playground that offers activities and stunning views, Presque Isle is located along Lake Erie. The peninsula is home to sitting areas, waterfront views, and sandy beaches. Perfect for a relaxing and picturesque afternoon.