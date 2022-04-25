Exciting New Attractions Coming to American Dream Mall in 2022

The American Dream Mall is finally bouncing back from its pandemic slump.

The has mall struggled significantly in the past few years. It had to forfeit the 49% stake in Mall of America that was used as collateral on a $1.2 billion construction loan for the East Rutherford development last year. In February it made a bond payment using $9.3 million from its reserves, nearly depleting the account.

But as of today, things seem to be going much better for the 3.5 million square foot venue. Paul Ghermezian, whose family owns the developer of American Dream has recently stated that there have been big upticks in attendance thanks to some newer attractions like the Dream Wheel that has recently opened to the public.

The giant Ferris wheel may be the newest most exciting addition to American Dream but it is certainly not the last. Keep reading to find out more about what's to come.

The Game Room

A family arcade by Hasbro has been in the works for almost a year now. The Game Room will offer curated midway games, interactive attractions like golfing, and deliciously crafted food and beverages. Hasbro brands include Monopoly, Hungry Hungry Hippos, Candyland, and My Little Pony, just to name a few. We can only imagine what's in store for this new arcade. If it's anything like American Dream's past attractions we bet it will completely reinvent the family entertainment center style of the 20th century and bring it to new dynamic heights.

Skip Barber Karting Academy

According to their website, American Dream plans to unveil a giant racetrack soon. The 40,000-square-foot facility will welcome both recreational and competitive go-kart drivers. The Skip Barber Academy was started back in the 1970s and boasts some impressive alumni including NASCAR and World Challenge racers. However, you do not have to be serious about racing to have fun at this attraction. Children as young as 5 will be able to ride.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HHoUK_0fF9BlWN00
RacetrackBastien Plu/Unsplash

Blast 7D

Blast 7D is described as the first fully subversive ride. This stimulation will take you on an exciting adventure. From diving, jumping, and flying, riders will get to compete for a high score by blasting evil villains in 5 different game formats.

New Jersey Hall of Fame

Celebrate the accomplishments and history made in the Garden State in this soon-to-be-open attraction. There isn't much detail on their website regarding what we can expect but the official NJ Hall of Fame website seems to be a somewhat new venture that began inducting hall-of-famers back in 2008.

The Escape Game

This 60-minute experience will provide fun and entertainment for parties big and small. You and your team will be able to solve puzzles and unlock clues as you work together to escape the room. According to their website, you can expect plenty of twists and turns.

Climbzone

American Dream will soon be home to a giant indoor rock climbing experience. Climbzone is a chain with locations in Maryland, Illinois, New York, and a location in Howell, NJ. Kids ages 2 and up can climb and kids ages 12 and under need adult supervision while climbing.

