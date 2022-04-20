9 cool and unusual things to do in NJ

Travel Maven

New Jersey is a state that's brimming with weird attractions. From abandoned places to unusual museums.

Whether you're looking for something different to do this weekend or you're just in the mood to be weirded out, we got you covered.

Keep reading to learn more about these 9 unconventional NJ places.

Paranormal Museum | Asbury Park

Open Thursday through Sundays, the Paranormal Museum is what nightmares are made of. Take a guided tour and learn about the museum’s history and all the creepy exhibit backstories. Perfect for a group outing, the museum charges $120 a tour for up to 6 people.

Cowtown Rodeo | Pilesgrove

Experience all things Americana at the Cowtown Rodeo, the only rodeo in the entire state of New Jersey. Enjoy this thrilling 2.5-hour show every Saturday night from Memorial Day until September.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rYD1K_0fEjGLdg00
RodeoAndre Ouellet/Unsplash

Feltville Historic District | Berkeley Heights

Located in the Watchung Reservation, this historic area is known as the “deserted village” amongst locals. There are several buildings here that date back to the 1800s and are open to the public to explore.

Insectropolis | Toms River

Interactive and educational, Insectopolis is a unique museum dedicated to all things bugs. Some exhibits include an ant colony, a caterpillar web cafe, and a mud tube that allows guests to experience the view of a termite as you travel through the crawlspace. The museum is open Friday through Sunday and admission is just $10.

Paulinskill Viaduct | Knowlton

A concrete bridge built in 1910 that now remains abandoned over the Paulinskill River near Blairstown. The coolest thing about exploring this bridge is the fact that there are a series of step ladders beneath the rail bed that let visitors inside the cavern-like arches. While trespassing is illegal, this bridge is still a sight to behold even if you aren’t able to walk around inside.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sZEJW_0fEjGLdg00
ViaductAdrian Cesare/Unsplash

The Sarnoff Collection | Ewig

An impressive collection of twentieth-century electronics, take a walk down memory lane as you explore this museum located inside the College of New Jersey. The museum is open every Wednesday from 1 pm to 5 pm and Sunday from 1 pm to 3 pm.

Greek Temple Monument | Atlantic City

A memorial built in 1922 to commemorate WWI casualties, the Greek Temple Monument is an incredible place for all history buffs to visit. The Greek-style architecture and massive Doric columns stand out in contrast to its humble surroundings in O’Donnell Park, located next to a busy intersection in Atlantic City.

BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir | Robbinsville

A Hindu Temple located in Mercer County New Jersey, yes you read that right. BAPS offers a unique chance to experience Indian culture without ever having to get on a plane. Known as the largest Hindu Temple in America, keep in mind that if you do decide to visit, there is a dress code. As stated on their website; tank tops and short sleeve shirts are not permitted, as well as skirts, dresses, and shorts that fall above the knee.

Grounds For Sculpture | Hamilton

As the name implies, Grounds for Sculpture is basically a large field featuring various contemporary sculptures. Be prepared to walk as you tour the outdoor landscape, taking in the spectacular views of larger-than-life art pieces and all the beauty nature has to offer. Make sure to reserve a spot online as capacity is limited on weekends and likely to sell out.

