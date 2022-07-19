Lessening the Side Effects of Malaria is the Goal of this Hotel

Nihi Sumba

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content.

Go: Nihi Sumba is a 27 villa-only property on Sumba Island in East Indonesia. It has been awarded by Travel + Leisure in 2016 and 2017 as the Best Hotel in the World.

Nihi offers serenity, culture, and undeveloped landscape that most people envision Bali to be like. At this resort, it is very much about the experience from deep sea fishing to surfing some of the world’s most coveted waves. The Spa Safari experience is a must – filled with culture, an (optional) hike through Sumba, ending with a relaxing and luxurious experience at NihiOka Spa.

For your accommodations, enjoy villas filled with Indonesian details from crisp white bed linens to their signature canopy beds. Enjoy handmade chocolate in the mini bar and sweeping panoramic views of the Indian Ocean.

All dining options provide exceptional experiences from BBQ to private dining. Themed nights are organized at restaurants, too, to include events such as Sumba White Nights Party, Jungle Party or Full-Moon parties.

Concierge is available to help you build your dream itinerary, whether that includes yoga at dawn with breathtaking views, surf lessons at Coconut Cove alongside world-class instructors or hiking into local villages, the opportunities are endless at Nihi Sumba .

And Do Good: For those of you looking for more than just a vacation, Nihi Sumba is a place to feel connected and useful, to give back and be a part of something bigger than oneself.

The Sumba Foundation was created to lessen the consequences of poverty on the island of Sumba. Their is aim to provide humanitarian aid through village-based projects that measurably impact local health by establishing access to clean water, creating educational programs and lessening the effects of Malaria.

Nihi Sumba is proud to run this Foundation year round due to the proceeds that it receives from just booking a vacation at their gorgeous hotel!