Help Paint a Home for a Local Through this Hotel's Support of the Pintando Santa Catarina Palopó Project

Casa Palopó

Go: Offering stunning views of Lake Atitlán, Casa Palopó offers personalized service, fine dining and eco-friendly activities. When entering the resort you will immediately be surrounded by antiques, brightly colored walls, exquisite furnishings, artifacts and art.

Choose from one of fifteen spacious rooms which are uniquely decorated with contemporary and indigenous Guatemalan artwork, along with wooden beams spanning overhead and cool Italian linens draping the beds. Each room has its own private terrace, creating the perfect nook to absorb the views.

Executive Chef Alvaro Perera offers Guatemalan-inspired dishes, infused with an international twist featuring ingredients sourced from local farms around the lake. All guests will enjoy the eclectic menu offered at 6.8 Palopó, and the views from the open terrace of their in-house restaurant are sure to please.

Consider booking a hiking, kayaking or boat tour of Lake Atitlán or choose to relax poolside with sprawling views of the volcanoes and lake.

And Do Good: Casa Palopó believes that the sustainability of local Guatemalan communities is essential for its proper development. For this reason, the hotel supports the Pintando Santa Catarina Palopó project. Through this project, guests are invited for $100 to paint a local home with those local residents.

More than 70% of the inhabitants of Santa Catarina Palopó lives in poverty. There are very few professional and development opportunities in this area. Therefore, as a hotel guest at Casa Palopó , you can feel good knowing that your vacation supports this community that is doing much to better themselves. To get even more hands-on, join a family and help them paint their house through this project while visiting Lake Atitlán, Guatemala.