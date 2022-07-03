A Social Enterprise Hotel in Tunisia that Hires & Provides Skills for High School Dropouts

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content.

Go: Beyond just being boutique hotels in the Medina of Tunis, Dar Ben-Gacem is a social enterprise. With the Dar being built back in the 17th century, the preservation of artistic heritage and revive architecture were done to maintain history while modernizing one’s stay. From a prestigious dining/meeting room with gypsum carved ceilings to Tunisian geometric lace-like carvings and Arabic font script framing the rooms, this boutique hotel can’t be missed. Rooms are named after well-known innovators in Tunisian ceramic history and all Dar furnishing and decoration are handmade by Tunisian artisans from all over the country.

Choose between Dar Ben-Gacem Kahia and Pasha, both offering rooms with historical pieces and unique to Tunisia names such as Jomaa, Kharraz, El-Alia and Sheikh. In addition to rooms, meeting spaces are provided such as The Sala which is ideal for a family meal setting or a corporate meeting space. The breath-taking rooftop offers views of Sidi Mehrez and is dedicated to guests and corporate visitors only at Kahia. At Pasha, The Majless is rooftop casual meeting space inspired by a gathering place used in the past for tribes to meet. Family Place is a dedicated table for families to gather and dine together, creating memories to last a lifetime.

Connect for opportunities beyond rooms and meeting places for Dar Ben-Gacem to provide unique opportunities for travelers while in Tunisia. From Medina tour visits to local artisan workshops and Arabic calligraphy classes and cooking workshops with local farmers and fishermen, all guests will feel at home at the special Dar Ben-Gacem .

And Do Good: Dar Ben-Gacem gives back to its local community through being a social enterprise in various ways. With 85% of their staff being school-dropouts, the hotel has taught them job skills for opportunities to work there. 80% of the staff are from the neighborhood and 70% of their suppliers are micro and small businesses in their community.

Their profits are reinvested in maintaining historical urban quarters and restoring a historical building around them in the Medina, which is the historical urban quarters of Tunis. It is also a goal of the hotel to acquire digital tools for youth, to enable them to network with the world, to research for their studies and to improve digital inclusion.