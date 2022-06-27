The Owner of this Hotel Created Jobs for Local People Crushed by the Pandemic

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content.

La Esperanza Granada

Go: La Esperanza Granada , a boutique hotel amongst five hectares of private parks in Granada, Spain, is curated with art and antiques reflecting the deep history of the area. Located only 30 minutes from Federico Garcia Lorca Granada Airport, La Esperanza Granada offers a location only 30 minutes from the beaches of Costa Tropical and 50 minutes from the ski slopes of the Sierra Nevada.

Choose accommodations in this Spanish Mission styled-hotel from master suites to ensuite double rooms with private balconies overlooking the Rio Albunuelos Valley. Enjoy traditional archways, Moorish tiles and vaulted wooden ceilings throughout the accommodation offerings.

La Esperanza ‘s hacienda is full of walking trails, organic fruit orchards and natural forests. Enjoy the on-site infinity pool and hot area boasting 180 degree views of the surrounding hills. Consider arranging a private guide for horseback riding or yoga and flamenco dancing can be arranged for all guests.

Private chef meals and tastings along with sommelier and wine tastings invite guests to sit back and enjoy the beauty of La Esperanza without having to ever leave the property. Should a guest choose to venture out, activities such as a private tour of the Alhambra along with touring the local city of Granada are some of the many options available. A signature activity offering is 48 Hours of Snow and Sand in Sierra Nevada and Costa Tropical, a way for guests from mid-December to April to experience both a picture-perfect ski village and a day along the coast.

And Do Good: La Esperanza is a champion for the Lecrin Valley, the beautiful region of Granada where it is located to help bring change to the local economy, tourism and hospitality industries locally. By creating jobs in this region, La Esperanza is helping this once-overlooked area of Spain begin to thrive and provide hope.

While sustainability is focal at La Esperanza in ways such as growing an organic vegetable and fruit garden to source their breakfast supply, the hotel is doing even bigger things for its local community. Everyone on staff at La Esperanza has been hired from the local region with the exception of the tile artisans, who were still hired from local Granada. The owner of La Esperanza , Christine Cunanan, has created opportunities for locals in Lecrin Valley that have created comradery and the ability to learn and utilize new skills which has been especially appreciated in the height of the pandemic.